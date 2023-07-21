TWIN LAKES — For the past five years the Sexual Assault Treatment Center from Aurora Hospital has had a booth at Country Thunder in an attempt to educate those attending the music festival about sexual and domestic assault and to prevent it altogether.

Dawn Sturt, a sexual assault nurse, said as well as she’s aware as long as their booth has been present at the music festival, there haven’t been any sexual assaults during the event/

“We’re trying to keep it at zero as much as possible, but also educating people on the topic,” Sturt said.

Before they came, Sturt said there seemed to be an average of around two to three sexual assaults at Country Thunder every year.

Sturt said their pledge is “it’s on us.” She said it’s their mission to educate as many people as they can in hopes that they’ll go on to be advocates for sexual assault awareness.

“Like I said, we haven’t had any sexual assaults here since I’ve been here the last five years. So to me, that’s a huge leap. Our goal is to outreach all of Wisconsin,” Sturt said.

She said their booth is also present at the festival to help anybody who may be in trouble or in a crisis.

“If people have any questions or concerns we can also talk to you in private if you have a private session. We’re here out of the goodness of our hearts volunteering,” Sturt said.

The booth is gathering signatures to raise awareness about sexual assault and for people to “take the pledge” to be an advocate for and mitigate sexual assaults.

As of mid-day Thursday, Sturt said they had already gathered 70 signatures. Last year, they had collected around 500.

“I’ve had repeat signatures from folks that are like, ‘Thank you for all of that information,’” Sturt said. “To me that shows that we’re growing as a team to reach out to the public, especially within Country Thunder.”