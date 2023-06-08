Witches, madness and murder.

Lots of murder.

That's the blueprint for Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth."

But it's not usually also a fun evening out at a Wisconsin state park — until now.

Summit Players Theatre is taking its version of "Macbeth" around the state for the group's 2022 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour.

After focusing on the Bard's comedies, why turn to the tale of a doomed Scottish general?

"We did 'Romeo & Juliet' back in 2019, so this is not our first brush with tragedy," said A.J. Magoon, the troupe's executive director. "We know what works with our audience, and we were willing to take it on."

When it comes to Shakespeare's tragedies, "Macbeth" works better for the Summit Players than some of the playwright's other works.

"'Macbeth' has an economy of action," Magoon said. "It's tragic yet adventurous, too, unlike 'King Lear and 'Hamlet,' which are more thoughtful and philosophical tragedies. In this show, swords fly and there are witches."

To make the show family friendly, he said, "we find a way to stylize the violence and rougher elements of the play."

He describes this version of "Macbeth" as "spooky but not scary. Our angle is: It's like the fun of going our trick-or-treating on Halloween. It's fun to be a little scared, but we don't take it too far."

Magoon added that having kids see "Macbeth" is educational, both through the pre-show workshop, and in an emotional way, too.

"Kids are capable of handling a lot that gets thrown at them, and they enjoy being trusted with these big emotions," he said. "A tragedy is like rehearsing for real life: There are big, scary emotions in a fake environment. You'll drive home safe after the show, so you can enjoy falling into the story because you know it's a safe space."

Shakespeare 101

To help people get ready for the 7 p.m. show at Bong, the acting company leads a 45-minute pre-show workshop on Shakespeare, designed to help modern audience members get over their fear of the Bard’s works.

The free workshop is interactive, with theater games and a discussion about Shakespeare, plus a preview of the show.

“The educational workshop is a great way for kids and families to get into the world of the play we’re doing,” Magoon said. “It goes over the characters, the themes and the plot in an interactive and simple way so that, by the time the performance rolls around, even kids who have never seen Shakespeare before have a baseline for what’s going on.”

But what if I hate Shakespeare?

Getting people over the “Shakespeare hump” can be difficult, Magoon concedes.

When someone tells him, “I can’t understand the language in Shakespeare’s plays, so I can’t go to the show,” he’s quick to respond.

“I don’t think that’s true. Of course, it’s easy to think that,” he said. “People are introduced to Shakespeare in school or somewhere when they’re younger, and they get this sense that his plays are dense and impenetrable — like another language.

“We really focus on making things understandable in a few ways: When our adapter and director, Maureen Kilmurry, cuts the scripts, she concentrates on taking out the weird references, the old jokes and the phrases that only made sense 400 years ago. And when we’re rehearsing, we make sure our actors understand what they’re saying. They can paraphrase the whole show into modern English if needed.

“The goal,” he said, “is always clarity, and the result is a show anyone can enjoy. It doesn’t matter if you understand every single word, you still get the jokes and you can follow the plot and care about the people. That’s what we’re after.”

Trimming the Bard

There are just six actors in the Summit Players' version of "Macbeth," which helps immensely in keeping the play running efficiently.

"All the credit goes to Maureen (Kilmurry), who trims the play every summer for us," he said. "This show was a big challenge, because there are a lot of characters in 'Macbeth.' She condense a lot of the Scottish lords into one lord. He says all the lines that the different lords as a group say. It's all about trying to cut some of the long speeches yet retaining the story."

Started at Bong

The Summit Players Theatre was founded in 2014 by Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, who was inspired after a family camping trip.

“I was walking past a wooden amphitheater in a state park, and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to go there and do a show?’” she said.

At that time, Klapperich-Mueller was an undergraduate student at Marquette University, and she enlisted some of her classmates into doing a tour through Wisconsin’s state parks.

The troupe’s first show was at Bong, and the park still holds a special place for the Players.

“There’s a reason we always start at Bong,” Magoon said. “What an incredible crowd. The first year, Bong was our first show, like always, and we were taking bets in the car: Would we get 10 people to show up? Fifteen, maybe 20? We had 75 that first year, and every year since, we’ve gotten that kind of warm reception: 70 people, 80 people, sometimes more than 100.

“The crowd at Bong was the first real indication that what we were doing was important to people, not just to us,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we decided to turn Summit into a real company, and it’s one of the reasons we’re still around today.”

Magoon said audiences continue to support the summer tour because "it's free; it's a high-quality, professional show; it's for anyone to experience and enjoy — and it all takes place in our beautiful parks."

Now that Summit Players has been doing this for almost a decade "people make it part of their summer," Magoon said, "which is a testament to the incredible work of all the artists, administrators and the people who fund us. And we thank the audiences, too. If there's no audience, we don't have a show."

As for why Shakespeare's plays continue to be performed hundreds of years after they were written, Magoon says modern audiences — and actors — can still relate to these characters.

"There's just something about how clearly Shakespeare articulates parts of the human experience," he said. "You can relate to seomthing in all of his plays through those characters. In 'Macbeth,' it's looking at ambition and what does it mean to want power? What does it mean to be a man? What does it mean to care about your country? Or care about your society?

"Shakespeare wrote these plays that have big themes, and those big, human themes still resonate."

If you go

What: Summit Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's “Macbeth”

Where: Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142)

When: Friday, June 9. A 45-minute educational workshop begins at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. The play runs about an hour and 15 minutes. All ages are welcome (recommended for kids age 8 and up).

Rain or shine: The show must go on, whatever the weather. If the weather Friday is bad, the performance will move inside Shelter No. 3, next to Wolf Lake at Bong.

Cost: The workshop and show are free; however, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available ($28 for Wisconsin residents; $13 for ages 65 and older). Also, donations to the theater troupe can be made at their website, summitplayerstheatre.com.

About the show: In this tragedy, written in the early 1600s, Macbeth, a Scottish general, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.

One show, 22 parks

This year’s Summit Players Theatre's Shakespeare in the State Parks tour covers 22 parks and state forests and will take the players all over Wisconsin.

The traveling theater company, now in its ninth season, will bring "Macbeth" to areas across Wisconsin from June 9 through Aug. 19.

“We work in state parks because Wisconsin has such a great park system,” said Executive Director A.J. Magoon. “We can hit virtually every nook and cranny of the state and invite communities from all over to join us for workshops and performances.

“And the parks are so great. We want people to know that, no matter what they’re going for, they can go to the parks for a good time, and that they should come back time and time again.”

The troupe added two news park this season: Governor Thompson, in the far northeast corner of the state, near Crivitz (June 24) and Amnicon Falls, in the far northwest corner, near Superior (July 8).

"We are pushing to get to all four corners of the state, and adding Governor Thompson State Park helps us hit that goal," Magoon said. "We're excited to try out a new northern park.

While he's reluctant to name a favorite state park — "that's like making me name a favorite child" — he does mention his love for Copper Falls State Park, in the northwest part of Wisconsin, near Lake Superior (show on July 7), Rib Mountain near Wausau (July 14) and the Kettle Moraine State Forest Pike Lake Unit, near Hartford (Aug. 18). "That park has a beautiful amphitheater," he said, "and the Friends of the Park do a Friday fish fry while we're there. It's a real dinner theater vibe."

The tour starts, as always, in our own Bong State Recreation Area on Friday, June 9, with future nearby stops in Blue Mound State Park near Madison on June 18; Kohler-Andrae in Sheboygan on July 15; Mirror Lake, near Wisconsin Dells, on July 22; and ending the season at Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee on Aug. 19. There's also an earlier performance in Havenwoods, on July 10.

You can find the entire schedule and an interactive tour map at summitplayerstheatre.com.