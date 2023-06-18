The Shalom Center’s “Pistons for HOPE” car show is back for its second year on Saturday, June 24, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Blvd., in Pleasant Prairie.

Cars, both old and new, will be featured at the free event. The public is invited to judge and select the winners in three categories: Best of Show, Best of Old, and Best of New.

Pre-registration to display a car is $5, or $10 at the door.

The show is focused on family fun and entertainment, and will feature food trucks, face painting, raffles, K-9 demonstration, vendors, a beer tent and a DJ. Awards and raffle prizes will be announced at 1 p.m.

“Shalom Center was founded in 1982 by a small group of individuals who hoped to do one simple thing: feed those in need. Our car show helps to highlight that mission of HOPE—Helping Other People Every day to the general public,” said Tamara Coleman, Executive Director of the Shalom Center.

All proceeds will benefit ongoing Shalom food and shelter programs including the opening of their new HOPE HUB Community Center in September 2023.

To learn more visit www.shalomcenter.org/events.