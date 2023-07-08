BRISTOL -- Shannon Wiebers, age 17, didn't only win Miss Bristol last night, she also won Miss Congeniality at the Bristol Progress Days Banquet.

The event kicked-off the weekend of events for the 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days Festival.

When the former Miss Bristol Priya Kurszewski made the announcement, Wiebers in shock and she teared up realizing she'd won.

"I was flabbergasted and in beyond belief," Wiebers said. "I'm so thankful."

She said the entire experience was "amazing." She said it's been great getting to meet new people.

"I'm now looking forward to being a strong role model for little girls all over so they can see that you can have the beauty and brains," she said.

Kelly Wiebers said the smile on Shannon's face was exactly how she felt when her daughter won the title.

"I'm proud and just happy for her because it's such a positive thing to be involved with," Kelly said.

Leslie Herrera was named first runner up; Gwendolyn Sheen, second runner up; Melaney Smith, third runner up; and Micaela Lawlor, fourth runner up.

"It was the best experience ever (competing for Miss Bristol)," Herrera said. "I grew up with half of them and just am so excited and proud of Shannon because I've known her since elementary (school) and I'm so proud of her."

The contestants had to answer questions during the pageant, some chose to participate in the talent show and they were also judged on stage appearance and pose, socializing and personality.

The crowning ceremony brought to a close Kurszewski's term as Miss Bristol 2022.

"I'm so excited for her (Shannon)," Kurszewski said.

Cheryl Nichols, who serves in many roles for Bristol Progress Days, said she was "very impressed" by all of the girls competing and that they all did a "wonderful job."

Outstanding citizens

Jake and Julie Eckhart were named 2023 Outstanding Citizens. Jake has lived in Bristol his entire life and the two of them are now raising their three sons there.

They were chosen because of their support toward Progress Days as well as their work and interactions within the community.

"We're very humbled and speechless. Everybody told us different reasons to get us here so we were really taken aback and really surprised," Julie said.

Originally, Julie thought the award was only going to her husband, so when her name was announced with him she was shocked.

Mia Meincke was named 2023 Outstanding Junior Girl and Harrison Strenger was named Outstanding Junior Boy.

"The young lady chosen this year exhibits strong character in an out of the school environment," Julie Bayles, the banquet's emcee, said.

Bayles said Meincke's nominator said it has been a "privilege to watch her coming out of her shell and become an amazing young lady."

Bayles said the judges chose Strenger for the award because he is "kind to all" and "has won the kindness award at Bristol Grade School."

"His nominator says he is a great friend and works hard," Bayles said.

Today's schedule

Bristol Progress Day continues today with the following schedule:

All day: Fast Pitch Softball Tournament

12:30 p.m.: Parade through Bristol to Hansen Park

2:30 p.m.: Live Auction – West Pavilion

3-6 p.m.: Carnival wristband special

5-7:30 p.m.: Big Balloon Tycoon

6 p.m.: Music in Beer Tent: Trip

8:30 p.m.: Raffle A drawing

8:45 p.m.: Raffle B drawing