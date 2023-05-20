PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After half a lifetime working at the location, Brittanie LeViseur is now the head chef at Shelby Campbell’s Eatery & Bar, with a new menu in the works that will bring plenty of Wisconsin favorites to the family restaurant.

Shelby Campbell’s Eatery & Bar, 11900 108th St., sits off of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie, next to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. LeViseur began working at the location when she was 15 years old.

In her time there, LeViseur said she’d worked a wide array of positions, from bussing tables to kitchen manager. LeViseur had grown up around the restaurant industry, recalling her time with her mother at work.

“I grew up in the kitchens,” LeViseur said. “I remember her working at restaurants and me just running around in the back grabbing rolls out of the container.”

After completing culinary school and spending several years at another restaurant, LeViseur returned to her roots, taking over as head chef at Shelby in February.

LeViseur’s return marks the beginning of a new, more chef-driven phase for the restaurant according to Ashleigh Keel, director of food & beverage.

New menu

A new menu is planned to be implemented next month. Guests can expect plenty of local Wisconsin favorites, including beer cheese and “some fun things” with bratwurst.

“We really want to bring our locals back,” LeViseur said. “It’s a family-oriented restaurant, they can come here and eat and have a good time.”

During the pandemic, the restaurant took a significant hit, LeViseur said, losing its local community base. Although pandemic restrictions have long since ended, locals haven’t returned to the levels seen before the pandemic.

LeViseur said many people aren’t aware of the restaurant, or assume it’s a simple hotel dining place.

Keel emphasized that it was far more.

A family legacy

“We’re definitely family-oriented,” Keel said. “We provide comfort food and we want you to bring your families.”

That family-focused philosophy isn’t just skin-deep. Keel and LeViseur, who first met as teen coworkers at the restaurant, both have kids of their own now that are can sometimes be found running around the restaurant.

For LeViseur, it’s come full circle.

“With the kids running around, when I see her it does bring me back to being a kid running around the restaurant,” LeViseur said.