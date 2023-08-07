The City of Kenosha will temporarily close Simmons Island beach due to unsafe conditions, in compliance with an order by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Dangerous currents are expected. This may include large waves and strong currents, including rip currents. Dangerous currents often form around structures or from the combination of high winds and high water levels.

A Coastal Hazard Statement is often released by the National Weather Service. See more about details at https://www.weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent

Other Kenosha beaches currently remain open; however Racine’s North Beach and Zoo Beach also are closed due to unsafe conditions.

The City will post a statement when is it safe to re-open Simmons Island Beach on its web site: www.kenosha.org