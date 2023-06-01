Smoothie King, a health and wellness-focused smoothie shop near the Somers Walmart, will open its doors at 3667 Market Lane on Monday, June 12.

The shop will offer a wide variety of smoothies and smoothie bowls, with some focusing on nutrition, energy, and health, and others simply offering “a treat,” owner DeSario Turner said.

“I want people to have an open mind, smoothies are not just a drink, there’s really some benefits to the smoothies we offer,” Turner said. Turner said that Smoothie King will be a shop “with a mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.” Customers can get smoothies made from fresh ingredients catered to their needs.

While some people might be intimidated by the large menu, Turner said the staff will help educate and direct customers to their best options, whether they focus on health, energy or just a filling meal replacement.

“Before you know it, people will have their favorites,” she said. “We’ll work with you.”

Turner, a Racine resident, said she first learned about Smoothie King while traveling in the South, where its “very common and very popular.” She had been struggling with some health concerns, and the smoothies offered a “delicious and filling” meal.

“I tried to make them at home, but it wasn’t the same,” Turner said, laughing.

Although she has a background in numerous businesses, Turner said it was a “huge step” into “uncharted territory” for her. With opening day just over a week away, there was plenty of work to do.

“It’s like that saying, the duck is calm above the water, but below the feet are going,” Turner said.

Despite the hard work, she was excited. “So many people are excited,” Turner said. “They’re walking in already, wondering when we’re opening.”

Smoothie King is currently hiring staff, and Turner encouraged people to apply. She expected to have about 15 to 20 total staff.

According to the company website, Smoothie King was founded in 1973 in Louisiana by Steve Kuhnau. The business later expanded into a franchise, crossing the Pacific Ocean in 2003 when it opened shops across South Korea.

The company was bought by South Korean Smoothie King franchisee Wan Kim in 2012. According to the company website, there are over 1,000 locations around the world.