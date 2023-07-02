Here are the award results for float entries in this year's Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade contest:
Bradford Cheer: Third Place in Spirit and Energy
Snap-on: First Place in Patriotism; Second Place in Spirit and Energy; First Place in Best Use of Theme; Best in Show Trophy
Moose Lodge: First Place in Artistic Excellence; Second Place in Best Use of Theme
Knights of Columbus 1201: Third Place in Artistic Excellence; Third Place in Best Use of Theme
Indian Trail Cheerleading: First place in Spirit and Energy ; First Place in Hometown Pride
Kenosha Komets: Third Place in Hometown Pride
Republican Party of Kenosha County: Second Place in Patriotism
Lakeshore Pedal Tours: Second Place in Hometown Pride
Southport Kids Adventure Camp: Second Place in Artistic Excellence
Kenosha County Democratic Party: Third Place in Patriotism
This year's float judges were Vicki Seebeck of Cooper's Uptown and Jayne Herring, a local artist and retired marketing professional from Gateway Technical College. They judged a total of 17 floats for first, second and third place ribbons in five categories, according to Kris Kochman, the city's community relations liaison and parade organizer.The Best of Show trophy was awarded Kochman.
"Some entries won multiple awards, others did not win a ribbon this year, but we appreciate all of our float entries," she said.
Terry Flores
Reporter
