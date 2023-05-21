Kenosha native Robert Jake, who works year-round at a call center in Illinois, also spends months preparing for the annual Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship in Dodgeville.

At the end of April Jake came home victorious with awards for "Best in Show," and first place in "Classic Grilled Cheese Plus One Extra Item," "Classic Grilled Cheese Entry" and "Dessert Entry."

Jake has been competing in the state chamionship since 2016 with his late wife Roberta. Since her death, Jake, along with his daughter Elisia Chavez and their friends and family compete in Roberta's memory and utilize her award-winning lobster grilled cheese recipe.

This year, Jake was bumped up to the Professional category, which is reserved for professional chefs and workers in the food industry. The category also includes competitors who have won three trophies or more in the past competitions.

How was the Professional category?

That just absolutely scared me. It was nerve-wracking, and when you're cooking there you're under a time limit. There's a lot of stress, and then being up there with the guys that know how to cook and what they're doing and are professionally trained... that just adds a lot more stress. At the end of the day, I was sure glad it was over with, and when they started announcing the trophies and the winners it was such a relief.

How did it feel to win?

It was very exciting. I never thought that I would win in the Pro Division. I'm not a professional chef, or cook or anything like that, but I've done so well over the last few years in the competition they bumped me up to the pro. I thought I would have absolutely no chance. I've seen these guys cook before and I'm not at their quality, so I bumped up my techniques a bit. I did a lot of research on new recipes.

How do you prepare?

You have only so much time to cook there (and) you can only use their frying pan. So when I made the lobster grilled cheese, I had to pre-cook the lobster at home to make sure it's the way I wanted, and then heat it up really quick in a frying pan there.

We get hotel rooms up there and we get up super early and we start grinding cheese. We spend the next hour and a half to two hours grinding cheese, and that really helps compared to the pre-bought ground cheese or the slices of cheese. It just melts so much nicer.

What is key to the perfect grilled cheese?

For the competition, there's there are a few things you need to do. First, people eat with their eyes first, so you have to make a very nice looking grilled cheese sandwich. You want to make sure that the butter spread that you use is spread evenly across everything ... you're not over-saturating the butter (and) you want to make sure that the cheese melts properly. There are a few cheeses I would not use during competition like cheddar because it's hard to get a nice even melt on it.

Mayonnaise or butter for the bread?

I'll use one stick of butter for each group of sandwiches and then it's two big tablespoons of mayonnaise. I will mix it all together when it's at room temperature because you need the butter sauce. Then for different sandwiches I'll use different spices to add to the butter to make it a compound butter. For the lobster grilled cheese I added Old Bay seasoning.

Do you test your recipes?

Yes, my mom invites her friends over and I make different grilled cheese sandwiches. They all get little sections and do a taste test for me and (suggest things like) a different bread or maybe a different spice in the butter. They're very, very good about letting me know what's going on. At work it's basically the same thing. They know I'm going to take off for the competition, so they usually ask me to come in a few days before and to make sandwiches for everybody. That way everybody at work can taste test as well.

Do you vary recipes from year-to year?

I try to do something different. One year I made sauteed mushrooms with three different types of mushrooms with onion, and I used a Havarti cheese on it. Oh boy, that was such a good grilled cheese.

Where did inspiration come from this year?

The big winner this year that I got to the Best of Show for was my "egg in a nest" grilled cheese sandwich, which basically has holes in the bread and you put egg in it. I wanted to go above that, so I found a farmer who has quail eggs. I made a quail egg in the nest with a bourbon bacon jam. I practiced several times at home, but it wasn't coming out as good as I wanted it to. I tried it at the competition and everything lined up perfectly.

And the other sandwiches?

The first sandwich was a classic grilled cheese sandwich. In that one you use one cheese, bread and then your butter. I found at the cheese stores some chicken soup cheese. It's made with chicken broth and it has a very unique taste to it.

The second one was the lobster grilled cheese. That's my wife's recipe. In my final one I wanted to do a tribute to Wisconsin fruit farmers, so I did a cherry cranberry and apple chutney, and I put the chutney, which was homemade, under bread and then I added a nice mild white cheese to it and that was on Texas Toast.

What's the hardest part?

The hardest part is actually when you're there and they tell you to raise your spatula. So when you start, they want you to the raise the spatula, which means that you're ready to go. And then they say cook, and you put your spatula down and you start making your sandwich. That's when it's the hardest part for me. I worry if I don't have everything in the right place. What if I forgot the cheese in the cooler? All that stuff starts going through your head because you're under the pressure of the competition.

What's your favorite part?

We do this in honor of my wife. We gather all her friends, my friends and my daughter to compete. All of us compete in memory of my wife. Every year we go back, and that's why every year I do my lobster grilled cheese because of my wife. That was her award-winning recipe. We get a good crowd of people show up every year to cheer us on and to compete, so that's the best thing about doing it.

Other friends and family compete?

My daughter (competes) and I'm so proud of her. She has her own ideas about recipes and what she wants to try. She actually does quite well. She's won two trophies over the last few years and I can't be prouder of her for doing that. Other friends of the family (who compete) would always ask me about (competing). I give them some clues. They then run with their own recipes and they do quite well. I'm just so happy that everybody's having fun.

Suggestions about competing?

Someone who has never been in a competition before can do very, very well. As long as they can make a sandwich and keep (their) cool during it, (they) can do well. I was beat by beginners all the time. Someone comes up with a new recipe, new idea, their sandwich looks better than yours -- anybody could win and that's the great thing about it.