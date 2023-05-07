Libraries are often known for their books, computers and programs, but with Savannah Bezotte, a Carthage senior studying sociology, the Kenosha Public Libraries are becoming a place for community members to connect with local resources.

Bezotte, a Kenosha native, began her internship with the Kenosha Public Libraries last August. In her role as a social work intern, she bridges the gap in the unmet needs of the public and the organizations that can assist them.

What is your role?

Since we’re a public resource, we have a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds coming in (to the library).

We have a lot of people coming in who are housing insecure, seeking benefits or different outside resources, and librarians don’t necessarily know where to refer them. I am essentially bridging the gap between the unmet needs of patrons and the organizations that can provide to them in a way that librarians cannot.

I probably see two to three patrons a day who need this kind of help and most of them are walk-ins. I’ve helped moms register their kids for school, I’ve helped people find jobs and apply for apartments, different housing options, Social Security cards, various benefits. There’s a whole bunch of things; it just depends on the day.

What have you learned?

Being here, I’ve been exposed to all three — micro, meso and macro — levels (of sociology). It’s been such a unique opportunity for me, because if I went directly into a field placement where I was just doing individual work, I may not have had that experience working for a big organization like libraries.

I have had the opportunity to work with different stakeholders, administrative partners and various organizations in the community as well as meeting with one-on-one interactions (because) I meet with patrons. I’ve gotten a broader perspective of what social work could look like.

How important is a library social worker?

I think it’s critical. I think (with all) the work that libraries are doing for the public, I’m surprised that there hasn’t been a social worker ingrained in what they’ve been doing for a lot longer than they have. Even in my short time as an intern, I’ve really seen there be a need (for a library social worker) with how many people I’m meeting with.

I’m seeing the staff can need support in terms of working out the best way to navigate some situations. I like the fact that I am a good support resource for patrons and library staff as well.

If people are interested in learning more about what library social work looks like, check out the website https://wholepersonlibrarianship.com, and a book called “Whole Person Librarianship.

What is ahead?

I’m pretty interested in clinical work. Field options for that include medical social work or private practice therapy. In August, I will be (pursuing) my master’s degree in social work.