SOMERS – The Village Board has taken the first steps to increase the penalty for drivers without motor vehicle insurance after debate Tuesday night.

By majority vote, the board instructed the village attorney to draft an ordinance to increase the penalty. The ordinance will go before the board for a vote at a later date.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff deputies, drivers without insurance currently receive a $124 ticket in the Village of Somers. This could be increased to somewhere between $500 and $1,000.

The penalty for failing to carry proof of insurance will remain at $10.

“People aren’t getting any insurance, and there has to be a deterrent out there,” said Village President George Stoner.

The decision passed on a 4-2 votel. Trustees Benjamin Harbach and Jack Aupperle voted against, and Stoner and trustees Joe Smith, Karl Ostby and Scott Fredrick supported it. Trustee Jackie Klapproth Nelson was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.

Aupperle spoke strongly against the proposal, arguing it overstepped the boundaries of local government and was overly punitive.

“It’s ludicrous,” Aupperle said. “This is a can of worms we’re opening. We’re picking and choosing statutes out of the code that we think are so important. We’re going to make this more expensive than an OWI. That’s ridiculous.”

Other board members were in favor of the more severe monetary punishments for drivers without insurance.

“For the safety of the rest of the community, I want to do more,” Fredrick said. “I support inflicting more pain on violators and protecting the community.”

Initial proposals indicated a range of penalties between $500 and $1,000, but to avoid potential confusion the board instructed the attorney to draft an ordinance with a set fine.