Two St. Joseph Catholic Academy students in Kenosha have been recognized for essays they wrote, winning at the state level in the Knights of Columbus 2022-23 Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest.

Daria Stephanich won first place for her 11th grade essay. She advances to the nationwide Supreme competition, to be judged this fall. She received a plaque and a $75 gift card.

Tim Falk won first place for his 10th grade essay. He advanced to the Supreme competition, received a plaque and $75 gift card.

Other SJCA students among top finishers in the state competition were Camille DeLost, fourth place in 8th grade; and Taylor Reed, second place in 12th grade.

The topic of this year’s contest was “How can young Catholics evangelize our faith to families and friends who have turned away from religion and encourage them to return to the Church and embrace the sacraments?”

The winning essay of Daria Stephanich

In our modern society, the number of people who leave the Catholic faith is rising. Chances are that a good percentage of friends and family you shared the faith with have since broken off from it, especially if they were never frequent church-goers in the first place.

For us Catholic youth, the challenge of sharing our faith with family and friends who have left it is combatting the stereotypes associated with the reverence we hold for God- that is, the notion that we consider ourselves to be above others because of our faith. In reality, we feel the exact opposite way; for us, it is known that all human beings are filled with great potential. The answer to unlocking that potential? Following the sacraments and doing your best to abide by the expectations of our Lord.

Encouraging people to return to the church is simple as long as you understand one thing- guilt will get you nowhere. It’s so easy to fall into a “I’m right, you’re wrong” mentality that we often forget that the point isn’t to be right or wrong. It’s for the sake of the person, in the end. In addition to this, instead of shaming people for their departure from the faith, we should encourage it by having them see what God does for people.

God encourages people to do good, and while some may claim that it’s a facade to get into heaven, it’s deeper and more than that. The Lord has helped people, and there forth those people want to help others. He cares for the poor, who are often discarded to the streets. He gives rest to the mentally fatigued. He alleviates the suffering of the world by having us spread good where we can.

Therefore, by asking those who have turned away to come volunteer for us, we can guide them back by helping them understand the positive influence our relationship with God has on us. Seeing as it guides us to bring more joy into this world, people who have left the faith will be able to see the motivation that the sacraments bring into our lives. Plus, as a bonus, they will be helping along with us, even if they aren’t fully ready to fully reintegrate into the religion yet.

Another wonderful way to evangelize our faith to those who have left it is to introduce them to religious readings. While there is nothing wrong with experiencing the sacraments and faith through words, especially those preached by a priest, sometimes reading with one’s own eyes makes it not only easier to absorb the information, but also easier to fully let it sink in and understand it. Reading allows one to take in the words at their own pace. Plus, going to a service after not attending one for a while can be intimidating for those who are scared that they may make a mistake. Reading religious texts can help make people who haven’t participated in the faith feel safe and comfortable in a familiar setting.

Lastly, the number one way to help someone come back to the Lord is to be supportive. It can be intimidating, coming back to religion after being absent for a while- especially if the reason they left in the first place is upsetting in any way. Unexpected illnesses or deaths, issues with family or friends that associate with the faith, or any horrible world events that seem unfair are all reasons why someone could turn away from God. However, with gentle support and reassurance through their journey, you can help someone feel loved and respected while they fumble through rediscovering the wonders of hope and belief.

In the end, you can’t ultimately guarantee that someone will return to Catholicism- which can be disheartening if you have put a lot of effort into trying to help them return. However, the odds are more favorable if you make sure to lend a loving hand, keep an open mind, and make sure to keep them in your heart and prayers.

The winning essay by Tim Falk

When being born into a Catholic family, you get taught how to profess your faith. From the day you were Baptized, to First Communion, to Confirmation you learn all about Catholicism and Jesus Christ. Although it is our duty to live and spread our faith every single day, some teens fall off the path of faith. Some get distracted by other events in their life like high school, sports, or other hobbies. As Catholics it is our duty to bring our fellow followers of Christ back to his loving hands. This can be as simple as taking time to pray with your friend just so they can feel how powerful God’s love is for them.

I’m a student at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy. Last year was my first year at Saint Joes as a Freshman. While meeting a lot of new friends I also had a lot of close middle school friends that came with me. As the first semester went on, I realized my friends were beginning to get distracted with many things like sports and just a new school environment. I took this to notice. Throughout all of this, I would be praying everyday in our school’s chapel. One day towards the end of the first semester it clicked to me that I should bring my friends with me one day. That next week I asked my friends and they agreed, not knowing what they would get out of it. I told them that we were going to pray the Rosary. What I didn’t know was that this was the most powerful 20 minutes of prayer any of us have ever experienced.

As we were praying, there was silence. We were all in complete peace with Jesus. As we finished the Hail Holy Queen, we all felt something new. As we walked out of the Chapel we discussed how we felt and it was all the same. We all felt so cleansed and so healed by God. God came down on us throughout our Rosary and single handedly touched each and everyone of us and we knew it. After that moment we all agreed that we never wanted to lose the feeling we had after that Rosary. From that point on we continued to do the Rosary, Bible readings, and many more prayers every single day. One year later, that same group of 5 go to the Chapel every single day and pray the Rosary. This has brought all of us extremely close to God. This is a very beneficial way to bring peace to us every single day. Doing something as simple as praying a 20 minute Rosary can truly change your life as it did my friends and mine.

Overall, evangelizing your friends, family, or anyone doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be as simple as saying one prayer to God. I promise to everyone he will respond in a way. God is always with you, he will evangelize if you lead your friend to give him a chance. Just think, all it takes is one prayer that could be 5 minutes of your day. That’s it! 5 minutes could change your entire life and your eternal life in heaven. 5 minutes could transform you, me, or anyone into a loving Catholic. Just remember, when you think of helping your friend turn to God, it can get simplified down to just 5 minutes in prayer with God.