After walking across the stage at the St. Joseph Catholic Academy graduation ceremony and into the next step in her life, the celebration continued for Samantha Davis.

She received a $1,500 scholarship from Proko Funeral Home Tuesday night at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, during a Kenosha Kingfish game.

The Davis family, which includes her mother, Gina, grandmother, Lorraine Amendola, and father, Duane, accompanied her as she walked onto the field with excitement to receive the scholarship check.

Davis is the first person to receive the newly established First Responders Scholarship from Proko Funeral Home. The scholarship is specifically for students who have a parent, or parents who serve the Kenosha community as a first responder. Davis’ father, Duane, served on the Somers Fire Department for 10 years.

“(The scholarship) is very nice,” she said. “It’s very helpful and makes having a secondary education possible, and just it gives me a boost.”

Davis’ mom, Gina, said the scholarship is helpful, as Samantha Davis faced her own struggles during her senior year.

“We all are extremely grateful,” Gina Davis said. “She had a rough year with (medical struggles) so this was awesome.”

Later this year, Davis will be attending Marian University in Fond du Lac to study psychology and criminal justice.

The scholarship, which was only made available to St. Joseph students this year, will become available to all Kenosha high school students next year.