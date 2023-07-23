There was plenty of food and fun at St. Therese Catholic Church’s annual parish festival Saturday evening.

The event, held on the lush Father Becker Festival Grounds at 2020 91st St., included live music, food vendors, a meet raffle and children's games. Thousands turned out throughout the weekend for the church’s three-day fundraiser.

Organizer Adam Kavalauskas has managed the event for the last four years. He said this year’s event was another success.

"We had people waiting before the festival and this is a great crowd to kick off the night," Kavalauskas said Saturday evening. "This is by far the biggest event and effort of the year. We also had a record night Friday. Everyone is in a good mood. Everybody's happy."

Kavalauskas said it takes months of diligent planning to properly host such a large scale event. He also thanked the dozens of volunteers who helped out.

"It's nice that the church raises funds so we can help the community in a number of different ways. It brings fulfillment," Kavalauskas said.

"The Catholic churches in Kenosha have been doing festivals for a long time. Some of them aren't doing it anymore due to lack of help. We're very blessed to at least put something on once a year. We appreciate all the people who come out and support us. We want to thank both the festival goers and volunteers."

Mary Magdalen Moser was busy selling tickets for a meat raffle that included a grill and over 100 pounds of meat from Hometown Meats Deli & Catering.

"It's always really fun and we have the best grounds. We have the absolute best grounds for this," Moser said. "Something about southeast Wisconsin in general is that everybody goes to the festivals. ... It's fun for the whole family."

Rita VanGuyse was busy serving fried foods including Philly cheesesteak egg rolls with her family.

"We love the comradery here. We love the parish. We love the people here. We're happy to do it. We reserve the whole weekend to help raise money for the church," VanGuyse said.