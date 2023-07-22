The Wisconsin Department of Instruction’s estimated aid amounts for Kenosha County area school districts may lead to some tax levy reductions while others are still eying potential referendums.

The estimates, released after the 2023-25 Wisconsin biennium budget was finalized, leave districts with a financial snapshot for their budgeting. Aid estimates will change as districts finish their auditing process.

Locally, common themes area districts identified were changes in low revenue ceiling aid and a $325 per-pupil revenue limit increase.

Some districts, such as Kenosha Unified School District and Salem School District, qualified for the low revenue ceiling increase from $10,000 to $11,000. Others, including Riverview School and Wilmot Union, did not qualify for the low revenue ceiling funding, as they did not pass proposed referendums in April.

Kenosha Unified

Kenosha Unified is estimated to receive $149,925,254 in state aid, which is a $2,476,637 increase from the $147,448,617 it received last year.

Kenosha Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan cautioned, at this point, the estimate means very little to the district.

“It doesn’t mean much,” he said. “We are waiting for that Oct. 15 aid certification. That will be based on all of our audited financial statements and our actual spending from the prior year because state aid for the current year is based on the prior year’s financial information.”

Hamdan said the $325 per-pupil aid increase will help reduce the tax levy, but does not give the district more money to work with.

“That would be within that property tax and state aid mix,” he said. “Let’s just say, hypothetically, that we would get this increase. We’re not adding $2.5 million to the budget, it’s $2.5 million less of the levy that we would need because we’d have more aid.”

Another noteworthy change to the budget, following the recently-passed state budget, is the elimination of Kenosha Unified’s high-poverty aid.

“For a school district like us that was getting over a million dollars worth of high poverty aid, that’s gone,” Hamdan said. “So they reduced the allocation at the state level for high poverty aid and basically shifted it into equalization aid.”

Hamdan said the aid shift was beneficial for districts that were not receiving high poverty aid, because they now get a share of that money, but schools that were receiving high poverty aid will now not receive that aid.

Westosha Central

Westosha Central High School is estimated to receive $4,348,180 in state aid, which is a $896,500 decrease from the $5,244,680 it received last year.

District Administrator John Gendron said the decrease is largely due to the increase in property values, following the close of Pleasant Prairie’s Tax Incremental District No. 10.

Gendron said the state views the district as “property rich” so it will receive less aid. Although a tax levy may increase, there will not be a significant change in the mill rate.

Salem

Salem is estimated to receive $7,829,960 in state aid, which is a $410,258 increase from the $7,419,702 it received last year.

Salem benefited from the change in the low revenue ceiling, which district Executive Director of Business Services Marquez Guzman said was a “big win for us.”

Riverview School

Riverview School is estimated to receive $2,507,921 in state aid, which is a $287,042 decrease from the $2,794,963 it received last year.

Unlike Kenosha Unified and Salem, Riverview will not see the benefits of the low revenue ceiling increase as a result of failing to pass its referendum in April.

New Riverview District Administrator Kim Taylor said the district will likely have to go to referendum again, as it continues to face mounting budget issues.

Wilmot Union

Wilmot Union High School is estimated to receive $2,443,951 in state aid, which is a $186,382 decrease from the $2,630,333 it received last year.

The district did not qualify for the low revenue ceiling increase because its referendum failed in April.

Wilmot’s Business Manager Nicole Massie said the $325 increase in per-pupil revenue aid also did not help the district.

“It won’t increase our revenue,” she said.

Wilmot District Administrator Michael Plourde said the biggest issue facing the district is declining enrollment, which is an issue affecting several districts as birth rates have slowed.

“We’ve already made substantial cuts,” Plourde said, in reference to more than 20 staff cut at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “We’re trying to maintain our programming.”

Wheatland

Wheatland is estimated to receive $3,090,162 in state aid, which is a $439,177 increase from the $2,650,985 it received last year.

Wheatland District Administrator Marty McGinley said the district has a balanced budget, and is “right where we thought it would be.”

“Our budget is in great shape,” he said. “(The aid) has the potential to impact the tax levy and reduce the tax impact for residents. So it’ll either give the board an opportunity to reduce the levy again, or to pay off some additional debt (from a previous operational referendum).”

Bristol

Bristol is estimated to receive $3,393,905 in state aid, which is a $793,895 decrease from the $4,187,800 it received last year.

Brighton

Brighton is estimated to receive $546,021 in state aid, which is a $137,977 increase from the $408,044 it received last year.

Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes is estimated to receive $756,836 in state aid, which is a $133,559 decrease from the $890,395 it received last year.

Randall

Randall is estimated to receive $1,963,583 in state aid, which is a $49,736 decrease from the $2,013,319 it received last year.

Paris

Paris is estimated to receive $54,015 in state aid, which is a $9,532 decrease from the $63,547 it received last year.

Trevor-Wilmot

Trevor-Wilmot is estimated to receive $3,248,873 in state aid, which is a $159,371 increase from the $3,089,502 it received last year.