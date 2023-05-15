SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host the Wisconsin Department of Administration on Wednesday, May 17 for a tour of UW-Parkside’s solar farm.

The group will visit the site of UW-Parkside’s current state project that is building a solar farm that will directly tie back into the campus electrical grid. They will then visit the site of an operating solar farm for We Energies, which is being operated on land leased from the university. Proceeds of the lease agreement and the energy tariff have helped fund other sustainable initiatives on the campus.

The group will meet at the Student Health and Counseling Center in the Tallent Hall parking lot at 10 a.m. They will then walk to both the We Energies array and the UW-Parkside array. Support from We Energies enables sustainable initiatives on campus, including the sustainability coordinator, community garden, stormwater management improvements, and pollinator patch program.

UW-Parkside leadership will also discuss future aspirations of having more renewables on campus.

The tour will continue at the on-campus community garden which has helped combat food insecurity in local communities. UW-Parkside representatives will explain the history of renewables on campus, land stewardship, sustainable initiatives for the campus, and partnership with a local watershed non-profit that has aided us in improving storm water management efforts for the campus.

UW-Parkside administrators including Chancellor Debbie Ford, faculty member John Skalbeck, Chief Facilities Officer John Bruch, and Sustainability Coordinator Emily Reed will be present to discuss UW-Parkside’s solar farm and sustainability initiatives with DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld and will discuss the broader clean energy goals of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.