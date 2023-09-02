State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, has been appointed to serve on the Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The task force aims to study the transformative potential of AI while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment. It will consider the use of AI tools by the public and private sectors, including automated decision tools, facial recognition, and generative AI.

Speaker’s Task Forces have an Assembly Republican Chair and an Assembly Democratic Vice-Chair, charged with leading the Task Force. The Speaker’s Task Force on AI will travel around Wisconsin to receive input and innovative ideas in order to compile recommendations for policy.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence," Ohnstad said. "I look forward to hearing from the general public, experts and professionals in the AI sector, and others to create long-term policy which will foster economic growth and technological progress in Wisconsin.”

“With the rapid pace of technological advancements nationally and world-wide, this task force will allow Wisconsin to be at the forefront of innovation. Artificial Intelligence has the opportunity to change the way Wisconsin approaches economic development, workforce training, and every day jobs," he said. "I recognize AI presents both exciting prospects and understandable apprehensions, but our goal is to ensure Wisconsin seizes the opportunities presented by AI while also safeguarding Wisconsin’s strong labor force.

“I look forward to working with Chair Nate Gustafson (R-Neenah) and Vice-Chair Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska) along with the other members on the Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.”