There’s still time for the public to get signed up for an upcoming 5K Run/Walk on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus.

For the third straight year, Trevor-based Vonco Products is rallying the community to help the American Heart Association. This year’s run is Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, Petrifying Springs Road, Kenosha.

All proceeds will benefit the Association’s Sept. 23 Heart and Stroke Walk in Milwaukee.

Vonco President Keith Smith has spearheaded the event since its inception, and for him, there isn’t just one connection to his desire to keep growing this event – his grandfather died from a heart attack, and both his father and brother have had heart attacks.

“(That caused me) to really get passionate about healthy lifestyles,” he said. “Not necessarily just to avoid heart attacks, but it was more to manage my energy and what I want to accomplish in life by having the right (things) in place. I wanted to find ways and other outlets to kind of give back and join forces with other folks that have a similar message.”

He said helping the American Heart Association and it’s Heart and Stroke Walk in Milwaukee is the perfect fit.

“One of the things that I love about the Heart Association is their extreme focus for fitness and health. … I love what they promote from that standpoint, and I look to find ways to promote that within my organization as well and (with) anybody I come across,” he said.

Last year’s event drew about 100 people and raised just shy of $3,500 for the American Heart Association.

Smith urges other area businesses to enter a team – or teams – for the Aug. 19 event.

“Get three or four people together and commit to going,” he said. “It’s early in the morning, a quick walk (or run) around, support a good cause and get your day started.

“That’s a big part of my health journey, is starting your day by investing in yourself with something healthy. A beautiful morning in August, it’s still cool. Get your walk in, and I promise that day will have a little bit of a different and more positive spin to it. You’ll just be in a better mood all day.”

The event is set up for all kinds of athletes. Serious runners can compete in the 5K, but there’s also a walk for those who want to get their daily steps in.

And it’s a chance to mingle with other businesses from the area as well.

“If you want to run in the morning and go for your PR, that’s great, I’ll be there right alongside you,” Smith said. “But I just want to see you out there walking, getting to know people. We have a great community, great people. Network a bit, get some exercise in, support a good cause and just be part of something that’s a little bit bigger than you.”

Check-in for Saturday’s run begins at 9 a.m., followed by the rain-or-shine event at 10:30 a.m. The cost for the run is $35, while the walk is free.

To register, visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/MWA-MidWestAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=8976.