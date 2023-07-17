A kayaker was safely located in Lake Michigan three miles east of North Point Marina after they were stranded outside of their watercraft Sunday evening according to a Winthrop Harbor Fire Department press release.

At about 6:36 p.m., the Winthrop Harbor (Ill.) Fire Department received a call about a person injured near the North Point Marina boat launch. Responding crews learned that the incident involved a kayaker in distress somewhere off the marina.

Two off-duty Winthrop Harbor staff members launched a rescue boat, and a call was made for assistance from area boats, divers and support.

Several boats, including from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded.

The stranded kayaker was spotted about three miles east of the marina. As crews moved towards the location, the Winthrop Harbor Police Department pinged the subject’s phone to better determine his location.

The subject was found in the water wearing a life vest and holding on to his kayak. Crews brought him out of the water and back to the shore, where an ambulance crew evaluated and ultimately released him from the scene with no injuries.

The last units cleared the scene at about 8:38 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Numerous area emergency departments assisted at the scene as well as filling in for units on the water rescue call by moving to their stations in case of other calls. Those involved units from Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue.