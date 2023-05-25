Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday, May 28.

More accurately, this is Chapter Two of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

Studio Moonfall is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1.

There are 20 authors taking part Sunday, including M.P. McDonald, Anthony Wedgeworth, Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Debra Oas and more.

There will also be food from The Lumpia Lady and That's A Wrap.

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”