In the United States, discrimination in the workplace is illegal when it comes to race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex—including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy—marital status, age, national origin, or disability. In some states, it’s also illegal to inquire about salary history.

Employers may have certain information they need to obtain from interviewees, but getting that information may mean navigating problematic questions. For example, asking, “Are you planning to have children soon?” may place candidates in a position where they feel their marital status or personal familial goals will be perceived as getting in the way of them being offered a position. What the hiring manager may be trying to learn could be addressed with this question instead, “Are you willing and able to work overtime? Are you open to traveling for the job?” This gives candidates, even those with children or who have plans for children, a fair opportunity to address their availability without any implications from the recruiter.

“This is important not only for human resources but for anyone in the company conducting interviews,” Perrow said. “Though the interviewer may be trying to get to know the applicant, they must still provide a level playing field and don’t want candidates to feel uncomfortable. It’s important to be aware that some questions might be perceived as hostile or negative.”