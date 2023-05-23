What's that you're hearing?

It's the soundtrack of summer: Free, outdoor concerts in the Kenosha area.

Your favorites are back — the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, Peanut Butter & Jam and Twilight Jazz — along with new opportunities to enjoy live music while swatting at mosquitoes.

Bonus: Admission to all these shows is FREE, so get out there:

Twilight Jazz

Twilight Jazz returns to the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., for its 20th anniversary season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha's lakefront.

The 2023 season starts June 13 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 22.

This year's lineup:

June 13: John Crawford Band

June 27: Street Jaxson Band

July 11: Kal Bergendahl Project

July 25: Ivy Ford Band

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

For two decades, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.

Kenosha Pops Concert Band

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is celebrating its 101st season of summer concerts, performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights from June 14 through Aug. 2.

The concerts take place at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Before the season starts, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, and Kathryn Ripley, the assistant conductor, sit down together and plan some themes for the programs.

"We are looking forward to a great 101st season of the Kenosha Pops," said Ripley, the band director at Tremper High School. "My personal favorites are the Kinderkonzert for kids, 'Pops on Safari,' which includes songs about animals, and a program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio. That concert will have music from 'Harry Potter' and Warner Bros. cartoons and other movies."

Ripley joined the Pops as assistant conductor last summer, replacing Frank Germinaro, who retired form the band's podium (for the second time) in August of 2021. Gall is starting his 21st season as the musical director, after serving as Germinaro's assistant conductor for several seasons.

The summer season will also feature "our tribute to Frank Germinaro on July 26 in Siebert Chapel at Carthage College," Ripley said.

The concert honors Germinaro, who died in January, and "will be especially meaningful," Ripley said.

The band's July 4 and 5 concerts feature patriotic music, and the final concert each summer features "highlights and favorites from the season," Gall said.

The band will also welcome special guests during the summer season and will perform during Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade on July 2.

Gall is "eager to see the audiences who gather each week for the concerts."

Directing and playing with the Pops, he added, "has been a major part and the highlight of my summers for the past 30 years. I'm so glad we’ll all be back for another season of great music by the lake.”

Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the bandshell. Admission is free.

Tuesdays at the Shell

Also at the band shell in Pennoyer Park this summer is "Tuesdays at the Shell," a free concert series running from early July through August.

Shows are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. The series is organized by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music. For updates on this summer's lineup, check the group’s Facebook Page.

Bristol Woodstock

This concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights, from June 14 through Aug. 13, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

To find out which band is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly listings.

Lakeside Lounge

This music series, which also debuted in 2021, is back at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.,

Visitors are welcome to "enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center."

This year's performances are: June 21: The Chevelles, July 19: Jill Plaisted and Aug. 16: Stu the Piano Guy.

From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase "while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan." Admission is free.

Peanut Butter and Jam

The 20th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays, July 6 through Aug. 24. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase, or pack your own picnic. For the weekly performers, check Happenings Magazine's website.

Lincoln Park Live!

The Lincoln Park Live Concert Series returns to Lincoln Park with a lineup of Wednesday night performances at the Warren J. Taylor flower garden in the park, located at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

As of presstime, this year’s schedule wasn't available yet. Check for updates at lincolnpark.live or the organization's Facebook page.

Lincoln Park Live concerts begin at 6 p.m. The venue opens at 5 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Market music

Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.

Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week.