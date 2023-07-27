Narcan Training Beth Jenkins, left, and Kari Foss talk after a Narcan training event Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc. The event, hoste…

Three people have died of suspected overdoses in less than a week as Kenosha County continues to feel the effects of an epidemic that has killed thousands nationwide.

The three deaths have been reported since July 21 and involved people over the age of 50, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said Wednesday.

“This tragic series of deaths illuminates the fact that the overdose crisis is affecting all sectors of the community — all ages, all ethnicities, all geographical parts of Kenosha County,” Hall said in a news release. “No demographic group is immune to the dangers of using illegal drugs or misusing prescription medications.”

In 2021, the most recent year for which finalized data is available, the 36-45 age group made up the largest share of the confirmed toxicity deaths, or 18, in Kenosha County. The second largest share was in the 46-55 age range with 16 deaths. A total 53 toxicity deaths were reported in 2021. Comprising the fatalities were 33 men and 20 women. Broken down by race or ethnicity, 44 were white; five, Black, three, Hispanic and one Asian.

The specific cause of the most recent suspected overdose deaths — as well as many other pending cases this year and from 2022 — will not be confirmed until toxicology results become available, according to the release.

Currently, 57 deaths have been confirmed due to toxicity in 2022, tying the record that was set in 2017. The total for that year is likely to increase as several additional cases are still pending, Hall said.

A similar spate of drug overdoses involving three fatalities also occurred in the course of a week at the end of June. Two deaths occurred in Kenosha and the other in an undisclosed Kenosha County municipality.

Drug use a top health concern

According to the county’s recently released community health assessment for 2022, drug overdose deaths are high across the U.S. and 75% of drug overdose fatalities involved an opioid.

The 2022 community health survey included in the assessment ranks drugs and alcohol use third of 10 health concerns, with 32% of nearly 1,000 responding. Affordable housing (44%) and access to affordable health care (45%) ranked second and first, respectively.

According to the report, from 2019-2021, there were 36 opioid-related deaths per 100,000 people per year in Kenosha County. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes opioids as “a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription," such as, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine, among others.

Data compiled from the county medical examiner’s office in the health assessment report reflects the steep rise in opioid deaths with the majority involving fentanyl-related fatalities in 2021. By comparison, in 2014, of the opioid-related deaths, none involve fentanyl, and half were heroin overdoses.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine and a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

More than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug-related overdoses in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids, according to the latest data available from the CDC.

Kenosha County agencies continue to offer numerous prevention resources, including Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

People who are seeking help for themselves or for a loved one struggling with substance use are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

US-NEWS-HEALTH-OPIOIDS-NARCAN-GET A package of NARCAN (Naloxone) nasal spray sits on the counter at a Walgreens pharmacy in New York City.

Upcoming Narcan training

The following Narcan training events* are open to the public and staffed by Kenosha County Public Health and Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services:

• 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 1: National Night Out events at various locations

• 3 to 6 p.m., Aug. 10 : Brass Community School, 6400 15th Ave., Kenosha

• Aug. 16-20: Kenosha County Fair, 30820 111th St., Wilmot

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14: Human Services on the Go stops at the Kenosha Public Market, outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

*Schedule subject to change

Additional resources

• Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. More information about this program is available at https://narcantrainedkenosha.com, by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

• Fentanyl test strips are also available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road, and Kenosha. For more information, call 262-605-6775. They are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha, which may be reached at 262-657-6644 or online at https://viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/.

• The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2242/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources.

• The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 262-657-7188.

While Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses in the short term, these two treatments can help patients overcome addiction altogether While Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses in the short term, these two treatments can help patients overcome addiction altogether Methadone has been in use decades longer than buprenorphine While both are effective, the overdose risk of buprenorphine does not increase with higher doses While methadone is more tightly regulated, buprenorphine can be prescribed for at-home use