Tremper High School was put in a hold after Kenosha Police were called by a fake number alleging a school shooting threat Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department posted on social media that they were sending a police response to Tremper High School after receiving a call from what they believed to be a spoofed phone number.

According to the post, a similar call from the same number was received in an eastern state, however officers did a walk-through of the school as a precaution.

The post informed families and parents that students were in a "hold," meaning they were in their classrooms continuing their scheduled class.

The all clear was given at 9:38 a.m. No threat was located.

"This will be investigated to the fullest extent and if the origin can be determined we will aggressively pursue charges," the post said.

The post said police will continue to investigate the hoax call, and thanked students, staff, administrators and community members for their cooperation.

Parents and guardians of Tremper students received two phone calls informing them of the incident. The first call, around 9 a.m., told them about the "anonymous call regarding a school shooting threat," emphasized that no active threat had been found and requested parents not go to the school.

The follow-up call, at 9:30 a.m. informed parents of the all clear from the police department. A similar call from the same phone number was reportedly made to a school in Connecticut.

The call also warned about making threats, even false ones, against the school.

"We appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats," the call said.