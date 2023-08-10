SOMERS — In the timeline of sweet corn, we’re way past “knee-high by the Fourth of July” and deep into “as high as an elephant’s eye” territory.

Which brings us to the Sweet Corn Festival at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.

This year’s festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13.

The two-day festival will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors — in addition to all that sweet corn.

At the Sweet Corn Festival, visitors can enjoy the roasted corn with all kinds of toppings: From the traditional butter to offerings including mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, pepper, garlic powder, ranch toppings, Cajun seasonings and sriracha salt.

Corn is sold on the cob and in a cup.

Over the two-day period, the farm will roast and sell thousands of ears of corn.

This year, just like in 2022, the festival is free to attend and features local musicians, artists and vendors.

“This is the end-of-summer party we all need,” farm owner Amy Smith said.

Kids, she added “can have outdoor fun — and adults, too. We’re just happy to be here and want to give that joy to our community.”

The Sweet Corn Festival is also “a celebration of our harvest,” Smith said.

Music, food

Live music will be performed on Saturday by The Rough Cut, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Crooked Fences, 2 to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Touch of Grey plays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Crossover wraps things up from 3 to 6 p.m.

Food vendors will be at the festival both days: Nothing Bundt Cakes, with bundt cakes in various sizes and flavors; Marvelous Snax, with deep-fried desserts and sweet drinks; Evins Enchilados; and Tastefully Simple.

The farm’s beer garden will also be open, as is the sunflower field, and visitors can enjoy a free giant jumping pillow, farm animals to pet, the vendor fair and shopping “in the famous Country Store.”

For more information, visit jerrysmithfarm.com.