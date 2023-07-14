Don’t judge me, but I have a bit of an unhealthy obsession with deep-fried dough doused with powdered sugar.

I generally avoid this fair food staple, but when those delicacies — which go by several names, including “Italian doughnuts” and “fried dough” — are served up by volunteers at a church festival, an indulgence turns into a religious experience.

Lucky for me and my sweet tooth, local church festivals are back, starting today.

The Mount Carmel Church Festival, which opens at 6 p.m. in Columbus Park, is a great source for Italian doughnuts.

In fact, that festival was where I first sampled this Kenosha legend.

I was joined on this quest by a fellow doughnut novice, my husband, Rex — but first we had to find the elusive doughnuts.

After traversing the festival grounds — twice — we were clued into the doughnut game: We needed to cross the street and head to a garage. There, they would exchange cash for doughnuts.

“Going to a second location just makes this more exciting,” Rex said as we crept toward that doughnut garage. “It lends more weight to their mysterious reputation and feels slightly illegal.”

Now, however, those doughnuts have moved onto the festival grounds. No more sneaking across the street for your fix.

While I miss the “walk of shame” to score a week’s worth of fat and sugar calories, Mount Carmel Festival Chairman Tom Rizzo says the convenience is a plus for festivalgoers.

“No longer will folks have to walk over to the church garage area to get their favorite fried Italian dough,” he said. “It will now be made right on the park grounds.”

Rizzo, naturally, says the Mount Carmel fried dough is the best fried dough.

“No other parish comes close to the taste that we have,” he said. “Some try hard, but no doubt Mount Carmel’s is tops. That’s why the lines are always long.” Just to be sure, I suggest sampling fried dough at every local festival.

In addition to that deep-fried goodness, Rizzo is thrilled the church’s festival is back.

Rizzo mentions other festival highlights, including the Homemade Spaghetti Dinner — “the amazing Ladies Society of the parish makes about 1,000 pounds of homemade pasta and about 225 gallons of homemade sauce, not to mention the thousands of homemade genetti, biscotti and taralli cookies they make as well” — and the homemade egg rolls. “The Doan family of the parish makes about 10,000 egg rolls that are always a huge hit,” Rizzo said.

In other words, you can eat yourself silly walking the church festival grounds. And why not? Summer is fleeting in Wisconsin, and we have to grab every bit of it we can. If it’s also covered in powdered sugar, that’s just a fun bonus.

Press your Chuck-O-Luck

I came away a loser — again — in recent Mega Millions drawings, so I’ll have to build my wealth the old-fashioned way: Through Chuck-O-Luck.

Granted, mastering this staple of church festivals is unlikely to yield millions in winnings, but I could amass a king’s ransom in shampoo, jigsaw puzzles and flashlights.

And, unlike the heartless lottery, Chuck-O-Luck offers a consolation prize to losers, often in the form of a Tootsie Roll, to soothe us.

It’s a simple game: You shake out dice and pick your “lucky number.” Each time you roll those dice, you count how many times “your” number pops up. Every time, say, the dice show a “five,” you get a point. You win a prize (or not) depending on how many times that number comes up.

Yes, it’s a gateway drug for gambling, but it’s also low stakes, extremely entertaining and can, in a pinch, double as a counting lesson for early learners.

I first encountered Chuck-O-Luck as a young child, playing for what seemed like hours with my grandmother, a grand wizard of the Chuck-O-Luck circuit.

We happily made the rounds of the local church festivals to play the greatest game ever invented. The fact that we were also helping local parishes, in my grandma’s eyes, made gambling with an 8-year-old practically a holy sacrament.

‘Top shelf’ rewards

There are three levels of prizes, depending on your score, and you strive to be a Top Shelf winner.

That’s where they keep the good stuff, like a pasta strainer still in the original packaging.

Winning at all is a plus, of course, but Bottom Shelf prizes tend toward the mundane: Air fresheners and packages of Kleenex.

Still, even a Bottom Shelf winner understands the thrill of besting those Chuck-O-Luck dice.

It’s a good thing this is my only gambling addiction (one shared with my younger sister, Patty) because it’s a low-cost game. For $10, I can hold a Chuck-O-Luck chair for half an hour. That’s a lot of chances to feel like a winner and to grab that can of Pledge I see over there on the Middle Shelf.

Chuck-O-Luck is once again available at a church festival near you, so go ahead and roll those dice.