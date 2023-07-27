KENOSHA — The Taste of Wisconsin Festival returns to Downtown Kenosha today, running for three days.

But for a while, it looked like there wouldn't be another Taste of Wisconsin in Kenosha.

The 2022 festival was slated to be the finale to more than a decade of celebrating good food and good entertainment, with Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha organizers saying they lacked the volunteers necessary to continue running the event.

But after last year’s overwhelming success, organizers pushed ahead with a 2023 edition.

Candy Eisenhauer, an event organizer with the Kiwanis Club, said about 75,000 visitors attended the 2022 three-day festival — some 10,000 more than in previous years.

“The patrons who came last year were so generous with donations,” Eisenhauer said. “We probably had the best year for our charities we’ve ever had.”

This year’s Taste of Wisconsin is expected to be in line with last year’s in terms of size and scale.

Eisenhauer said many people expressed their disappointment last year when they learned the event was ending.

“What made us feel so good was the response from everyone,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s a great feeling. It was awesome to find out from so many people how amazing Taste of Wisconsin was.”

The Taste of Wisconsin festival started in 2009, with this year marking the 14th annual event after skipping two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event boasts a wide selection of food and entertainment, with vendors from across the Midwest.

Festival facts

The festival is open Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29.

Festival hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday in HarborPark.

Admission and parking are free.

The festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors, offering specialty foods and favorites like roasted corn on the cob.

Also, live music takes place on four stages, with a full schedule of local acts donating their time to the event.

The event is produced by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha, which uses the event as its major fundraiser for the year. Proceeds are used to support the club’s charitable activities including scholarships, youth programs and donations to local charities.

The festival takes place at Celebration Place at Kenosha’s harbor, at 54th Street and Calabria Way (formerly Ring Road). This is east of The Civil War Museum and Kenosha Public Museum. For more details, go to tasteofwi.com.

Live music

Performers at Taste of Wisconsin include:

Thursday, July 27:

Rock Stage:

3 p.m.: Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek

4:30 p.m.: Midnight Crow

6 p.m.: Loud Library

7:30 p.m.: Venganza

9 p.m.: The Masquerade

Acoustic Stage:

3 p.m.: King, Johnson and St. John

4:20 p.m.: Zaldo Cruz

5:40 p.m.: Ronnie Nyles

7 p.m.: Brittany Lumley

8:30 p.m.: Violet Wilder

Main Stage:

3 p.m.: Meeker

4:20 p.m.: Spirit Shakers

5:40 p.m.: Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle

7 p.m.: Would You Kindly

8:30 p.m. Ivy Ford

Jazz Stage:

3 p.m.: Evening Breeze

4:30 p.m.: Jill Plaisted Band

6 p.m.: Flynn and Flores

7:30 p.m. Celtic Gypsies

9 p.m.: Yves Francois

Friday, July 28:

Rock Stage:

11 a.m.: Ryan Lindsey

12:20 p.m.: You'll Love me Tomorrow

2 p.m.: Hindsight

3:30 p.m.: Floral Gin

5 p.m.: The First Rule

6:30 p.m.: 89 Mojo

8 p.m. The Unusual Suspects

9:30 p.m.: Saint Tragedy

Acoustic Stage:

11 a.m.: Emilie Grunfelder

12:20 p.m.: Eugene Gruber

1:40 p.m.: Matt Mifflin

3 p.m.: Jamey Buencamino

4:20 p.m.: Nicole Kelley

5:40 p.m.: Ghost in Color

7 p.m.: K. Spitzer & Diane V.

8:30 p.m.: Liggett & Sell

Main Stage:

11 a.m.: Gold Label

12:20 p.m.: Impulse 66

2 p.m.: Another Shade of Gray

3:30 p.m.: Electric Haze

5 p.m.: Patch of Blues

6:30 p.m.: Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers

8 p.m.: Conviction

9:30 p.m. Boys and Toys

Jazz Stage:

11 a.m.: Flat Creek Hwy

12:20 p.m.: Copacabana

1:30 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

2 p.m.: The StanDard Jazz Band

3 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Cy's Piano Jam

5 p.m.: Bone Appetit

6:30 p.m.: Twang Shui

8 p.m.: Here for the Summer

10 p.m.: Pat Crawford Trio

Saturday, July 29:

Rock Stage:

11 a.m.: Nuke Plant Chickens

12:20 p.m.: Benjamin Trick

2 p.m.: Rat Fink

3:30 p.m.: Mean Gene

5 p.m.: Project X

6:30 p.m.: Rokken Dokken

8 p.m. Stradlin' Rose

9:30 p.m.: Joey Belotti & Sonic Freedom

Acoustic Stage:

11 a.m.: Joey Halbur

12:20 p.m.: Sipos & Young

1:40 p.m.: Passion & Fury

3 p.m.: Cash & Carrie

4:20 p.m.: Roxie Beane

5:40 p.m.: Haley Klinkhammer

7 p.m.: Pierce Vendetta & Rick

8:30 p.m.: Ben Mulwana

Main Stage:

11 a.m.: Blackwater Duo

12:30 p.m.: Roger That

2 p.m.: Joey Belotti & Sonic Freedom

3:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul

5 p.m.: Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane

6:30 p.m.: The Lisa Weyerhauser Band

8 p.m.: Dropping Daisies

9:30 p.m. Trip

Jazz Stage:

11 a.m.: The Kitchen Boys

12:30 p.m.: Swing House Big Band

1:30 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

2 p.m.: Bill's Little Big Band

3 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Jazz Wave Big Band

5 p.m.: Pat Garrett

6:30 p.m.: Dave Braun Trio

8 p.m.: John Crawford Jazz band

9:30 p.m.: Jim Yorgan Sextet

Beverage sales

Beer and wine is sold at four beverage gardens, located inside the festival's music tents.

You must be 21 or older to purchase and consume alcohol. With proper ID, a wristband will be issued to people wanting to purchase beer and/or wine.