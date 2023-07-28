For President Ron Horner and the rest of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha, Taste of Wisconsin is more than just a food festival. It’s also a chance to help others.

“My favorite part of the event is the ability to reach out and talk to people in the community,” Horner said Thursday afternoon, pausing for a break during last-minute festival preparations. “We talk about what our Kiwanis Club does, and we also find out what needs are out there and how we can help.”

There’s also food. And live music.

So much food, from 36 vendors. And so much live music, on four stages.

“For those of us for whom food is our friend,” Horner said with a smile, “this is a target-rich environment.”

Horner likes to “try foods I can’t get anywhere else. There are so many options.”

Seeing Taste return to HarborPark has festival founder Candy Eisenhauer feeling “tickled. I’m really happy about it.”

The longtime Kiwanis member helped start Taste of Wisconsin in 2009, when she was club president.

The 2022 edition was going to be the last one, until the overwhelming response from the public caused club members to carry on.

“A lot of us are getting older and needed to step back,” Eisenhauer said. “We needed new, younger volunteers to step up — and they did.”

In the early years, Taste of Wisconsin was a two-day festival along the harbor. It soon expanded to three days and a bigger festival spot in Celebration Place on the east end of HarborPark.

“We were surprised that first year about how popular it was,” she said.

All the musicians performing at Taste donate their time, and Eisenhauer, a local musician herself, coordinated the entertainment.

“We had people asking us to perform,” she said, leading Taste to add more music stages. This year, each stage manager set up the music, with Eisenhauer helping out when needed.

The fuel of every local community event is, of course, the volunteers who staff it, like longtime club member Sharon Krewson, who will be working in two of the event’s beverage/music tents.

“I love trying different foods at our vendors,” she said Thursday afternoon, a few hours before Taste of Wisconsin opened.

She describes the festival as “months of planning and then one intense week of work. I get to see lots of friends who come to the festival, and I really like to help the community.”

Assisting Krewson is her granddaughter, Courtney, who flew in from North Carolina Thursday morning and will be working at Taste all three days.

“I got ‘volun-told’ to do this,” she said, smiling at her grandmother.

The 2022 Taste of Wisconsin was a huge hit, attracting some 74,000 people over three days, and Horner is hoping to top that number.

“Last year, we were just coming out of COVID, and we were scared out of our minds that crowds wouldn’t come,” he said. “But people were really ready to get out of the house. We were one of the first big events that came back after COVID.”

He’s hoping the 2023 festival raises $100,000 to be used in the community, after $91,000 was donated in 2022.

“It’s not just a fundraiser for us,” he said. “It’s also a great event for the community. Having a good time is what this is all about.”

Live music schedule

Performers at Taste of Wisconsin include:

Friday, July 28:

Rock Stage:

11 a.m.: Ryan Lindsey

12:20 p.m.: You’ll Love me Tomorrow

2 p.m.: Hindsight

3:30 p.m.: Floral Gin

5 p.m.: The First Rule

6:30 p.m.: 89 Mojo

8 p.m. The Unusual Suspects

9:30 p.m.: Saint Tragedy

Acoustic Stage:

11 a.m.: Emilie Grunfelder

12:20 p.m.: Eugene Gruber

1:40 p.m.: Matt Mifflin

3 p.m.: Jamey Buencamino

4:20 p.m.: Nicole Kelley

5:40 p.m.: Ghost in Color

7 p.m.: K. Spitzer & Diane V.

8:30 p.m.: Liggett & Sell

Main Stage:

11 a.m.: Gold Label

12:20 p.m.: Impulse 66

2 p.m.: Another Shade of Gray

3:30 p.m.: Electric Haze

5 p.m.: Patch of Blues

6:30 p.m.: Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers

8 p.m.: Conviction

9:30 p.m. Boys and Toys

Jazz Stage:

11 a.m.: Flat Creek Hwy

12:20 p.m.: Copacabana

1:30 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

2 p.m.: The StanDard Jazz Band

3 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Cy’s Piano Jam

5 p.m.: Bone Appetit

6:30 p.m.: Twang Shui

8 p.m.: Here for the Summer

10 p.m.: Pat Crawford Trio

Saturday, July 29:

Rock Stage:

11 a.m.: Nuke Plant Chickens

12:20 p.m.: Benjamin Trick

2 p.m.: Rat Fink

3:30 p.m.: Mean Gene

5 p.m.: Project X

6:30 p.m.: Rokken Dokken

8 p.m. Stradlin’ Rose

9:30 p.m.: Joey Belotti & Sonic Freedom

Acoustic Stage:

11 a.m.: Joey Halbur

12:20 p.m.: Sipos & Young

1:40 p.m.: Passion & Fury

3 p.m.: Cash & Carrie

4:20 p.m.: Roxie Beane

5:40 p.m.: Haley Klinkhammer

7 p.m.: Pierce Vendetta & Rick

8:30 p.m.: Ben Mulwana

Main Stage:

11 a.m.: Blackwater Duo

12:30 p.m.: Roger That

2 p.m.: Joey Belotti & Sonic Freedom

3:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul

5 p.m.: Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane

6:30 p.m.: The Lisa Weyerhauser Band

8 p.m.: Dropping Daisies

9:30 p.m. Trip

Jazz Stage:

11 a.m.: The Kitchen Boys

12:30 p.m.: Swing House Big Band

1:30 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

2 p.m.: Bill’s Little Big Band

3 p.m.: K-9 demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Jazz Wave Big Band

5 p.m.: Pat Garrett

6:30 p.m.: Dave Braun Trio

8 p.m.: John Crawford Jazz band

9:30 p.m.: Jim Yorgan Sextet

Beverage sales

Beer and wine is sold at four beverage gardens, located inside the festival’s music tents.

You must be 21 or older to purchase and consume alcohol. With proper ID, a wristband will be issued to people wanting to purchase beer and/or wine.