A large storm sewer installation project will cause a temporary closure of 39th Avenue next week between 75th Street (State Highway 50) and 80th Street.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 39th Avenue will be closed to through traffic in the construction area.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 9th, depending on weather conditions and work progress.

Local traffic access on 39th Avenue will be open to residents and businesses, with a full roadway closure at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 79th Street. Drivers will be directed on a northbound detour route utilizing 80th Street, 30th Avenue, and 75th Street.

A southbound detour will direct drivers utilizing 75th Street (State Highway 50), Pershing Boulevard, and 80th Street.

Trucking routes will be directed to 30th Avenue, with the addition of a temporary trucking route using Pershing Boulevard (this temporary route will immediately end following 39th Avenue reopening).

The roadway closure is to accommodate the large diameter storm sewer installation crossing 39th Avenue associated with the Town & Country Storm Water Improvement project.