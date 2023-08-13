Caroline Kosinski had a huge smile on her face as she looked up to see how many feet she had left to reach the finish line.

Taking part in the ninth annual Tri My Best adaptive triathlon at the Callahan Family YMCA Sunday morning, she was nearing her goal.

Flanked by”buddies” to assist and aided by a walker, the 7-year-old Union Grove athlete crossed under the inflated arch knowing that she had successfully finished as she was greeted by dozens of family and supporters, including her dad, Craig, who kissed her on the cheek.

Grace Marotz, marketing and community relations specialist for Tender Touch Therapy, which organizes the annual event, said the adaptive triathlon is for youth and young adults with developmental disabilities. About 80 athletes participated this year ranging in age from 3 to about 20 years.

During the event the athletes swam, ran/walked and bicycled, some equipped with adapted bikes, walkers, power wheelchairs and other assistive devices. All participants were paired with volunteers who cheered them on and ensured all had fun while encouraging safety.

Kosinski said Caroline has dystonia, — a neurological movement disorder noted by involuntary muscle contractions that cause slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures — said her condition is rare. Caroline’s twin sister Clarissa, who has cerebral palsy, also took part in the triathlon. Both girls were born prematurely, Craig said.

“It’s complicated and it’s difficult for her but she has a great heart and she’s a kind soul,” he said of Caroline at the finish line. “She loves the way she is.”

While the participants have developmental challenges that include spinal bifida, cerebral palsy, Down’s Syndrome and autism, “any and all abilities can do the race,” Marotz said.

“They can swim, bike and run (or walk) and they can do with whatever adapts to their needs,” she said. “They can walk, roll, however they need to cross the finish line. Whatever makes them feel like they achieved it.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to get to showcase what these athletes have been working on and their different therapies all year,” Marotz said. “They work so, so hard to be able to do this.”

Linda Niemela, Tender Touch Therapy’s CEO, established the local adaptive triathlon in 2014, modeling it after a similar event in Atlanta to empower kids to recognize having goals beyond what they learn in therapy. Tender Touch has partnered with the YMCA from the beginning.

“We love to have an event like this so they have something to look forward to. They can train and plan all year long,” Niemela said. “For so many of them, this is like one of their best and most favorite events of the year. It’s a chance for the whole community to come together … we just enjoy putting it on.”

Athlete Manny Rios, 16, of Kenosha, who attends Tremper High School, enjoys taking part in the triathlon to keep healthy and have fun. He said he loves running and biking the best. When he’s not training for athletic events he enjoys playing Fortnite with his sister “and going to the movies.”

His mother Anna Rios said her son has been involved with the triathlon for five years.

“I like that it’s something that kids with disabilities can actually do and they all have a great support system,” she said. “(It’s not) so much about worrying about the time, it’s just finishing.”