Apparently, no one told summer the gig is over.

It’s September, meaning the season is supposed to give way to autumn and shuffle off for a long winter’s nap.

Instead, after cool days this week had us thinking of sweatshirts and apple cider doughnuts, Labor Day Weekend is looking to be somewhat of a scorcher.

The heat — one forecast describes Saturday and Sunday as having “blazing sunshine,” which sounds downright dangerous! — does remind me that Labor Day Weekend is a great time to enjoy some summertime activities you may not have checked off your to-do list.

A few ways to keep cool this weekend:

Wiggle your toes in Lake Michigan. After months of sunshine, the Big Lake is finally warm enough(ish) for swimming.

Fill a tote bag with fresh produce at Kenosha’s HarborMarket and/or the Kenosha Public Market. (Or muffins ... we’re not judging.) Both outdoor markets are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and take place Downtown, near our lakefront.

Learn some new moves at the free Aquanuts water-ski show Saturday in Twin Lakes. The 6 p.m. performance, in Lance Park on Lake Mary, is the group’s 2023 season finale. And while you’re there? Jump in the lake!

Hoist a few cold drinks and picnic at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers. Get there early to score a spot with an umbrella or take advantage of the many trees in the park. Anything to stay out of that blazing sunshine. Bonus: The Biergarten hosts live music Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Summertime in Wisconsin has to be savored because soon — too soon — I’ll be writing about pumpkin festivals and haunted houses. And you’ll be complaining that you never took advantage of all the outdoor events in this area.

Jump if you love Bucky!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which has created bobbleheads of everyone from “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison to King Charles III, jumps into college football season with a new “Jump Around Bucky Badger” bobblehead.

The bobblehead’s release was timed “in conjunction with Wisconsin’s first football game, on Saturday against the Buffalo Bulls in Madison,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO.

The bobblehead pays homage to the “Jump Around” tradition at UW games, during which the crowd jumps around to the song “Jump Around.” Are you sensing a theme here?

This is no run-of-the-mill bobblehead: This Bucky also bobbles at the feet. To make your Bucky special, each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023.

“Jump Around is one of the best traditions in all of sports,” Sklar said, “and we think fans will love this new bobblehead.”

The Bucky bobbleheads are $40 and are available to order online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com. It’s also fun to visit the museum, which features an astounding 500-plus bobbleheads and other merchandise. For a hard-core bobblehead fan like me, it’s like visiting a shrine.

The venue, 170 S. First St. (second floor) in Milwaukee, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 (free for kids under age 5). It’s free to visit the museum’s store. Note: Free parking is available in the parking lot next to the museum’s entrance, at the northeast corner of the building.

Taking ‘shots’ at Aaron Rodgers

Packer fans have plenty of opinions — most of which we can’t print in a family newspaper — about Aaron Rodgers and his new role as the New York Jets quarterback.

One bar in Milwaukee, however, takes these hard feelings to a whole ‘nother level.

Jack’s American Pub is offering to cover your bar tab if Rodgers starts a game and his New York Jets lose.

Sounds great, right? But pay attention to the details: The covered bar tab must be opened at least 15 minutes before kickoff and doesn’t include food. The offer only applies if Rodgers is starting and the Jets’ showdown doesn’t coincide with a Packers game — something that’s scheduled to happen only four times this season. You also have to be present at the bar for the entire game to cash in that ticket.

This could be a good way to get some free brandy old-fashioneds, with Rodgers coming off his least efficient season as a starter.

And when Rodgers inevitably goes down in flames and blames his new teammates? Enjoy the drinks and remember to tip your servers on the full tab amount.