What: "The Cemetery Club"

When: Weekends, Sept. 15-Oct. 1. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also 7 p.m. performances on two Thursdays: Sept. 21 and 28, and two Saturday matinees on 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 30.

Where: Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62 and older), and $13 for students (21 and younger). Thursday "Value Night" tickets are discounted. Discounts are also offered to groups of 12 or more. To buy tickets or for more information, call 262-633-4218 or log on at racinetheatre.org.

Also: ASL Interpreters from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education American Sign Language will be providing interpretation at the Friday, Sept. 23, performance. To purchase the seats with the best view of the interpreters, stop by the theater or contact the box office at boxoffice@racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.

Details: The story focuses on Lucille, Doris and Ida, a group of feisty, widowed “golden girls.” The longtime friends get together each month for tea to gossip, share some wisecracks — and visit their husbands’ graves. As they cope with living life after death, Lucille fancies herself a swinger, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory and Ida secretly wishes for a budding romance.

Through their healing, they quarrel, joke around and even compete for a new love interest in an amusing and touching comedy.

The Cemetery Club is a 1993 American comedy film directed by Bill Duke. The film stars Olympia Dukakis, Ellen Burstyn, Diane Ladd and Danny Aiello. Jerry Orbach and Lee Richardson appear in a brief prologue sequence.

--------------------------------

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions, consisting of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

“The Cemetery Club” will begin rehearsals in July and will be performed weekends, Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

For more information, visit racinetheatre.org or call the box office at 262-633-4218.

------------

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Kim Emer as Ida, Barbi McGuire as Lucille, Virginia Hartley as Doris, Anthony Lazalde as Sam, and Betty Petersen as Mildred.

Written by Ivan Menchell and sponsored by Dawn and Larry Van Ess, “The Cemetery Club” performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23 and September 30 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 and under). Value night performances on Thursday, September 21 and Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation by students in UW-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the performance on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m.