When Frank Germinaro talked about his long history with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, he called the group “a great and sometimes weird collection of musicians — and I fit right in with the weird ones! They are all my friends.”

This week, that “weird collection of musicians” will pay tribute to their late conductor, who died in January, with a special concert. He also served in a number of roles in the Kenosha and Racine communities as an educator, musician and volunteer.

When Germinaro took to the podium Aug. 4, 2021, for the final time as a Kenosha Pops conductor, it marked the end of a relationship stretching over several decades.

Germinaro’s history with the city’s official band goes all the back to 1968 when he started as a clarinet and percussion player. Later, he was assistant conductor for several years under the late John Bunic.

When Germinaro succeeded Bunic as the band’s musical director in 1993, he tapped Craig Gall to be his assistant conductor.

That twosome continued until 2003, when Germinaro retired from the Pops.

For the first time.

Fifteen years later, “they dusted me off,” Germinaro joked, and he returned to the podium in 2018 as assistant conductor.

His start with the band was rather modest.

“I was asked by a fellow musician because they needed help in the percussion and clarinet section,” he said. “I was a music major at the time (at UW-Parkside) and played accordion in my own band.

“Playing in the Pops Band was very different than playing in a small group,” he added. “You had to play all the notes that were there in the music — and no improvising.”

Gall remembers Germinaro as “a consummate entertainer. His lighthearted approach on the podium brought joy to the musicians under his baton, as well as our audiences.”

The two worked together for three decades and spent time together away from the band shell, too.

Gall recalls the pair’s fishing trips with Emil Pacetti and the “many martinis” (and some broken glasses) involved during their concert planning sessions.

At the end of each Pops season, Gall and Germinaro performed accordion-baritone duets featuring “our ‘patented parodies,’” Gall said. Writing the song lyrics featured “hours of laughter. Most of all, I will miss the laughs. Oh my gosh, the laughs!”

“To borrow from Irving Berlin,” Gall added, “’The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.’”

‘Irreplaceable treasure’

Greg Berg — who Germinaro brought to the Pops as the band’s master of ceremonies — said one of the things he “loved most about Frank was that he was this down-to-earth, fun-loving, humble guy, but also a crackerjack musician with a true understanding about what great music and great music-making is. He was a wonderfully rare combination of qualities that made him truly one-of-a-kind.”

On stage, Berg recalls he would be introducing “a piece that Frank was about to conduct, and there would almost always then be a fairly significant pause as Frank would quietly talk to the band — and almost inevitably the band would eventually erupt in laughter,” he said. “It took me a while to realize that Frank was doing three things in those little asides: Summoning the band’s focus on the matter at hand, loosening them up to enjoy the experience, and forming a bond with the group that said ‘we’re in this together.’ It made me envious of the men and women who got to play under him.”

The current director Gall, he noted, “also engages in those same sorts of exchanges with the band during our concerts.”

During the summer of 2020, when the Kenosha Pops Band summer season was canceled, “Frank and Craig did a couple of livestreamed performances from Frank’s house, reminiscent of the lighthearted duets which they often performed on the final concert of each season,” Berg recalled. “I have more happy memories of the Kenosha Pops Band through the years than my brain can possibly contain, but among the very sweetest memories of all are those duets — often featuring brilliant original lyrics penned for that particular occasion.”

Germinaro was, he said, “an irreplaceable treasure.”

Band members reminisce

As the Kenosha Pops Band gets ready to perform its Tribute to Frank Germinaro concert on Wednesday, we asked band members to share their favorite memories of their longtime conductor:

Brittany Teschler (bass clarinet): “I remember being brought to a Pops concert when I was a little girl. It was at the Kemper Center, and it was so much fun. At the time, Frank was the director and he was so energetic, full of life, and full of love for everything from his family to the music that he was making with his friends. My dad went to Bradford with Frank’s brother and because of that (and because Kenosha is the smallest big town ever) I had met and known of Frank since I was very little. Every time I would walk into a Pops rehearsal since I joined when I was a student at Carthage and Frank was there, I received a big welcome from him like I was family. That’s how Frank made you feel, and it was always amazing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Nancy Quist (trumpet): “I would get to Pops rehearsals, and Frank would be sitting in front by the boxes of music. He was always smiling and had something to say when I would go get my folder. It was a great way to start rehearsals. Being around Frank was always a positive experience. He made us feel special.”

Chip Millholland (clarinet): “Frank and I had this in common: We both play(ed) accordion. Something I’m quite proud to admit.”

Cara Russo (percussion): “He always had a smile when filling in as a percussionist. His personality radiated and made songs that much more fun to play. Frank only wanted to do bass drum, nothing else, but loved it. They were about the same height. I miss having him both at the podium and in my section. His laugh was contagious; not a rehearsal went by that he wasn’t cheerful.”

Shelly Nelson (clarinet): “I enjoyed playing clarinet with Frank. He would always have some interesting tidbit about the music or the composer. Frank was a Parkside alumnus, and I would see him at meetings on campus. Frank appreciated teachers and always found a way to make me smile! He was also a great volunteer for the band.”

Tom Frost (trombone): “I really enjoy playing with this group and look forward to the start of the new season every year. We have some really good players in this band, and we’ve also been fortunate to have great directors like Frank during my time in the band. I don’t ever remember not having a good time performing or even practicing with this group, and a lot of that has to do with Frank’s good humor and now Craig’s, too.”

Paula Braun (flute): She has a long history with the Pops Band, having joined in 1971, just a few years after Germinaro and “just after graduating from Tremper High School.” She recalls the band playing in several locations — including Lincoln Park, Washington Park (in “the bowl”) and Simmons Island — before settling in at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in 1988. Mostly what she recalls of Germinaro and the rest of the Pops Band is “the laughs, the fun and the joy of making music together.”