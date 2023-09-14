KENOSHA — The Scat Cats are back in town for a Friday night show at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha.

“Scat” signifies old-school jazz, and the “Cats” here are singer Carole Crawford, cornet player Andy Schumm, clarinet and alto saxophone player John Otto and pianist Paul Asaro, who is "back with the Cats for the first time since 2020," Crawford said.

"We will be a quartet this time, and, just as exciting, Andy Schumm, who has been on piano in past gigs, will be back on his native cornet. We will be playing our flavor of Art Deco jazz of the late 1920s and early '30s. It's a sound not heard anywhere around, and it will be a blast of a gig."

The group, she added, has "evolved into a dynamic quartet with the addition of stride piano genius Paul Asaro, promising an exceptional musical experience."

The Scat Cats perform '20s and '30s music, such as the music of Bix Beiderbecke, Paul Whiteman and the show tunes of George Gershwin and others from the Great American Songbook.

The Sept. 15 show at Sazzy B is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.