Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the final show of this school year, Tremper High School students are re-creating life in the 1700s — at least, how life is depicted in a classic comedy.

Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni wrote "The Servant of Two Masters" in 1746, and the play continues to be performed all over the world.

The tale features mistaken identities, desperate lovers hoping to marry and a frantic servant at the center of all this action.

That servant, the quirky and comical Harlequin, also known in English as Truffaldino, is always complaining of an empty stomach and tries to satisfy that hunger by eating everything — and anything — in sight.

When the opportunity presents itself to serve two masters, he sees it as the chance for an extra dinner.

Goldoni wrote this play "in an effort to bring people together and to laugh during the hard times in the 1700s," said director Darius Russelle. "I think this show still endures today because the characters are very relatable. You have a servant breaking his back trying to survive while working these hard jobs.

"A lot of people can see themselves in this character, who is just trying to make the ends meet, but he goes about it in such a comedic way that you can't help but laugh at what's happening."

Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher, asked Russelle to be the guest director for this show.

“This is my first second at Kenosha Unified schools,” said Russelle, who is one of the directors for the PM&L Theatre troupe in Antioch, Ill. Russelle lives in Gurnee and has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Oral Roberts University.

To help students in 2023 relate to characters from another era, Cicerale "worked with the cast on who their characters are and what they are up against in the 1700s," Russelle said. "The entire class was transported in this history lesson as Nic handed out documents and research about how the characters were portrayed when this show was first performed."

Setting the scene

The biggest challenge of this production, which features a cast of 13, is "to transport the entire audience back to the 1700s," Russelle said. "A lot of things were used. Christen Dominguez did a great job at looking at the costume pieces and seeing what was period accurate for the time. She did tons of research and came up with many creative ideas for the show.

"Masks were also used for certain characters, to help with the actor's motivation while staying accurate to the time period. Also, the set, lighting, props and sound all help to make the audience feel like they have been transported to Italy."

The most famous set-piece of the play is a scene in which the starving Truffaldino tries to serve a banquet to the entourages of both his masters, without either group becoming aware of the other, while desperately trying to satisfy his own hunger at the same time.

"The dinner scene was probably the hardest scene to direct, but it was so much fun," Russelle said. "There is some real food in the scene, but it had to be done with the combination of Truffaldino, working with his flexibility, as well as all of the other actors.

"Truffaldino literally eats bread, pudding, meatballs, soup and even cheese dip, as referenced in the script.

"All of the waiters in this scene are literally running laps around the entire stage, with multiple food options in their hands," he said. "It is a big kudos to the stage managers to make sure this scene is well choregraphed each night, making sure the waiters are bringing the right dishes at the right time."

Audience members, he said, will enjoy "an escape from the world" at a performance of "The Servant of Two Masters."

"This show is designed to have you dying of laughter from the start," Russelle said. "This was written as a brilliant farce that has a lighter-than-air story. We hope everyone enjoys the show."