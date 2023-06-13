Eva Hoey described baseball as "important" after being connected to the sport her entire life. She played softball in high school on summer leagues in Kenosha, and even met her husband at a Brewers game.

Now, she's been a host family for minor league baseball teams in Kenosha for 13 years. But, for Hoey, becoming a host family may have been by chance.

"I said, 'you know put me on the list, but put me on the bottom of the list because I'm not sure,'... and they said, 'you're the only one on the list.' So that's how it started," Hoey said.

Since then, Hoey has housed 23 Kenosha Kingfish players and five Kroakers — the team before the Kingfish and a founding member of the Northwoods League.

Caryl Davis has been a Kingfish host mom for six years. Originally, she also wasn't sure if she wanted to host players or not since she was used to living alone.

"So I finally said, 'OK, I can do this,'" Davis said. "The next thing I know, I was signed up to be a host family."

Today, Hoey is hosting two players on the Kingfish — Vito Valincius and Ross Thompson for the duration of their three-month season.

Davis was hosting Isaac Williams temporarily until William Maclean arrived later in June for the remainder of the season.

Davis said when the host families are contacted with what players they will be placed with, she reaches out right away.

"I say, 'Hi, I'm your summer mom.' And I just introduce myself and see if they have any questions," Davis said.

Hoey also describes herself as a "host mom" while her players are in Kenosha. Being a mom, she said she often lectures her players on their futures.

"I said to him [Thompson], 'you know you're a super senior now. You got to make some decisions. What are you going to do?' And he said, 'I'm going to be signed.' I thought, 'you know what, he probably will,'" Hoey said. "But you try to show up and mentor them. Life is challenging."

Davis said she enjoys getting to know not only her players, but all of the others.

She said at the start of every home game she stands by the ramp cheering them on, and then again at the end, telling them "get them tomorrow" or giving out celebratory high-fives.

"It's just about connecting with the boys and making them comfortable," Davis said.

One of Hoey's sons went to the University of Oklahoma, so she said since he was living so far away, she hoped that there were people there taking care of him when she couldn't. That hope also contributed to her being inspired to become a host family.

"I believe in karma. It's what I can do to help the community. It's what I can do to help people and give back," Hoey said. "And that's really what I'm doing- giving back."

A baseball community

Hoey said all of the other host families for the Kingfish form a community and always sit together at games. The other host families are the reason why she continues to do it.

"My husband passed away last year and I thought, 'am I going to do this?' And you have to, because they [the other host families] care," Hoey said.

Davis agreed and said it's fun to catch up with the other families at the beginning of the season.

"I look forward to it because it's so good to see everybody," she said.

The most difficult aspect about being a host family for the league, Davis said, is watching her players leave. It often gets emotional.

"With Nate [a past player], all the way home I was crying like a baby because I was so close to him," Davis said. "You get so attached to them."

But, Davis stays in contact with most of her players. She said she'll send them birthday cards and text them on holidays.

"I'll say, 'I'm just sending you this so you don't forget about me.' And they'll say, 'Well Carol, how could we ever forget you.'"

Similarly, Hoey also said it's hard watching her players leave.

However, Hoey always has something to remember her past host players by. She has them sign a Kenosha Kingfish hat before they leave.

"People love the Kingfish, and that's what I tell my players. I say 'be proud.' You see Kenosha Kingfish merchandise everywhere. It wasn't like that with the Kroakers because that was a little different," Hoey said. "But the Kingfish, the community really supports them and they're proud of it."