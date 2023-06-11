I’ve been doing something the past few weeks that tells me summer is here, even if we have to “officially” wait until June 20.

I’m filling in dates on my wall calendar with phrases like “concert at 7 p.m.,” “baseball game at 6:35 p.m.,” “brass band at Biergarten” and “give Seamus his tick medication.”

That last one is specific to our household and our greyhound, but I suspect (and hope!) many of you are doing the same thing.

After a few summers with precious few events to attend, we’re having to make hard choices because there are so many fun things popping up all at once.

Here’s a sneak peek at events coming this week:

Today

The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a big-time celebrity at the team’s June 11 game: The team’s Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day features none other than Chase, the main Paw Patrol character. “He’ll be here for the whole game,” team owner Bill Fanning said, “taking photos with kids — and adults.”

The German Shepherd puppy is a police dog, who moonlights as a super spy on the animated TV series. The game starts at 1:35 p.m. at Simons Field. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Country singer Nicole Nystrom is playing from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park.

To get a sample of what you’ll be hearing, listen to her song, “Hearts First,” on Youtube. The Biergarten is located at the south entrance of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. It opens at noon on weekends and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Monday

Stock bike racing is back this summer on Monday nights at the Washington Park Velodrome, which is hosting its 96th season of bicycle racing. Stock bike racing is geared to young riders, who can be anywhere from age 3 (on training wheels) to adults.

A track bike is not required. Anyone with a bike and helmet can race. The smallest racers, in fact, race tricycles and big wheels on the warmup circle. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The weekly bike races are on Tuesday nights. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com. Remember: Admission is free on “the hill” for any night of racing.

Tuesday

Twilight Jazz opens its 20th anniversary season at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. The free outdoor performances on Kenosha’s lakefront draw crowds to enjoy the experience of listening to live music on our beautiful Lake Michigan shore. The food and drinks available for purchase? That’s a bonus!

This season opens with a Twilight Jazz favorite: The John Crawford Band, performing well-loved standards from the Great American Songbook. Admission is free. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. The season starts June 13 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 22. Note: Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages, but no carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.

Wednesday

Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is.

The city’s band opens its 101st season with an outdoor performance on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park.

The opening week theme is “Pops in Technicolor,” featuring songs with various colors in the title, like the “Green is Green” polka, which was first heard in a 1937 Czech operetta, said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.

“Wisconsin polka bands have adopted it as a polka, but it was what they call ‘a spring flirtation piece’ in the operetta,” he said. The polka version was arranged by Ernest Broeniman, director of the Dorf Kapelle Band (of which Gall is a member). Concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the park, June 14 through Aug. 2. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell. Admission is free.

Also starting Wednesday night: Bristol Woodstock, a concert series that debuted in 2021. The free concerts are Wednesday nights, June 14 through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This year’s concerts start with the group Burgundy Ties, playing “alternative rock.” (An alternative to what, we always wonder when we hear that.) Bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. For more information, go to kenoshacounty.org/2249/Parks-Events and “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

Thursday

Here’s something we haven’t heard of before: Third Thursdays in Downtown Kenosha. On the third Thursday of each month, running through December, Downtown venues offer activities, extended hours and special deals.

On June 15, offers include a “Bloomsday” celebration, named for the central characters in James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” The free event starts at 7 p.m. at Actor’s Craft Theater & Acting Studio, 4900 Seventh Ave. Also happening: a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at Equinox Botanical Boutique, 5901 Sixth Ave A.; “spin the wheel” game at the new Hold My Beer, 621 56th St.; live music from 7 to 11 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.; and patio specials at Gordon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5703 Sixth Ave., and Tavern on 6th, 5712 Sixth Ave. For more details and more specials, go to https://godowntownkenosha

.com/events/third-thursdays

The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series starts it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group The Unusual Suspects performs on June 15. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

An outdoor German-style Biergarten is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place. The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. The event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.

Friday

This summer’s “Movie Nights in the Park” series starts this week. The outdoor movies are shown Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The series starts with a classic: the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Think of it as a prequel to the latest “Indiana Jones” movie due later this summer, starring an 80-year-old Harrison Ford. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets and whatever movie snacks you’re craving. To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.

Get out there!

That should get you started on another week of summertime fun. And if you want to mock me for still having an actual, physical calendar on my kitchen wall with actual notes written on it, instead of storing everything in “the cloud,” be my guest.

However you organize your summer, just make sure to get outside and enjoy it — and check our Get Out & About entertainment section every Thursday in your Kenosha News for the latest on what’s happening in this area. Cheers!