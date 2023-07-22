The third annual Beach Front Arts Fest drew hundreds of music, art and food lovers to a lakefront park Saturday.

The free event, held at Pennoyer Park on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street,, showcased more than a dozen local musicians, performing artists, artisans and food vendors.

The festival was organized by Love Your Community Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to developing positive, safe and creative spaces and experiences.

Scattered showers and winds didn’t dampen the vibes Saturday afternoon.

The event was organized by millennial volunteers including Kenosha native Kate Shannon.

“It’s been a learning experience but it’s really awesome that the younger generation is able to come in and take over the space and support local businesses, artists and food vendors,” Shannon said.

“It’s a really great place for new and emerging vendors to come out and meet people and try vending in this area. ... Sometimes this is the first show people are doing.”

Shannon said city officials have been “really supportive” over the years.

“I think they really do love that the younger generation is showing motivation,” Shannon said.

Bryce O’Boyle, of Kenosha, also helped organize the event.

“It’s been really great,” O’Boyle said, adding that by 1 p.m. the festival beat previous attendance records. “The whole idea of this is to create spaces for young and old both. ... When people are just together in the same area people meet, connections happen and the community grows.”

O’Boyle added, “There’s an awesome community here in Kenosha.”

Anna Matson, of Kenosha, was selling her acrylic pour art Saturday. It was her first time at the event.

“It’s a really chill environment,” Matson said. “Since I’m newer to this it helps to see how other people set up their booths so I can figure out how I can set up mine and make it better.”