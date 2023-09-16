The third-annual Festival Orgullo Hispano began Saturday and continues all day Sunday at Celebration Place at the east end of HarborPark on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Saturday’s festivities included live music, dancing, Hispanic food vendors, and informational booths spotlighting the local Hispanic business community and other community partners.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and City Council President Rocco LaMacchia presented proclamations on behalf of the county and city, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Today’s events begin with a parade that will step off at 11 a.m. at Lomeli Butcher Shop, 5525 18th Ave., continuing east on 56th Street to the festival grounds.

The public is invited to join in on the parade, which is to include dancing horses, low-rider cars and various performers.

Live music, food and other activities at the festival site will continue until 10 p.m.

Hosted by the Kenosha Creative Space in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Sonido Destructor, the festival is a benefit for the Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund.

Admission is free, although donations to the scholarship fund are encouraged.

Mariachi Viva Jalisco performs Saturday at the Festival Orgullo Hispano on Kenosha’s lakefront. The two-day celebration of Hispanic culture continues all day today.

059A6921.JPG:

The crowd early Saturday afternoon at the Festival Orgullo Hispano on Kenosha’s lakefront. The two-day celebration, which continues today, is a benefit for the Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund and the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

059A6877.JPG:

Albaro Benitez tends to tacos al pastor on a spit at his taco stand Saturday, at the Festival Orgullo Hispano on the lakefront in HarborPark.

059A6836.JPG:

Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola gets a round of applause while speaking with local officials during a proclamation presentation Saturday, at the Festival Orgullo Hispano on Kenosha’s lakefront. Pictured, from left, are Loyola, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board Supervisor Andy Berg, City Council President Rocco LaMacchia, Sheriff David Zoerner, and event organizers Marisol Mendez and Karla Arzate.