PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Opening day for Pleasant Prairie’s HarborMarket drew thousands to the village’s Prairie Springs Park Sunday.

With partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s, organizers said they could not have asked for a better day for the inaugural event, a collaboration between the well-known Kenosha HarborMarket and Visit Pleasant Prairie, the local visitors and convention bureau in the village.

Along the shores of Lake Andrea, residents and visitors brought their families and their curiosity, evidenced by many vehicles parked on either side of Terwall Terrace around the lakeside park.

Jessica Munday of Kenosha said her family came to check out the area’s newest market and the family made it a Father’s Day event.

“I told my husband he could do whatever he wanted for Father’s Day and we just decided to come check it out. We live close by,” she said as they stopped by the Visit Pleasant Prairie table where she spun a prize wheel and won a pen. “There’s definitely a lot of people here.”

Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie, said she was excited at the response from the community at the event, which featured 50 vendors selling produce, eggs, meat, cheese, prepared foods, baked goods, soaps and body care products, jewelry and other artisan creations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Kenosha HarborMarket, which has been a long-standing beautiful tradition for two decades,” she said. “We’re just thrilled with the attendance, the feedback from the people. It has been a really great day.”

According to Howard, about 2,000 people had visited the event in the first two hours. The market was held over a four-hour period on Sunday. Two more market events are planned on July 16 and August 20.

“A lot of people are liking the variety of different vendors. I think the first thing that comes to mind is the venue,” she said of the lake, the nearby RecPlex, the new beer garden and a dog-friendly park. “Prairie Springs Park is a gem in the entire county and we’re just excited to give people more examples to want to drive down and check it out.”

Andrea Forgianni, executive director of Kenosha Common Markets, which produced the original Kenosha HarborMarket along with Racine HarborMarket, said people were trickling into through the park even before the market opened on Sunday morning.

“Everyone seems to be having a great time,” she said, as she glanced over at a multitude of massive bubbles created by Amanda and Samantha Cole of Beyond Bubbly. “We’ve got bubbles going, we’ve got lots of prepared foods, produce is flying – you can see that. Everyone is in a great mood down here because it’s such a beautiful setting.”

Rachel Cook of Gurnee, Ill. said, she brought her family to the new market for Father’s Day. Accompanying her was her daughters Anne-Marie, 12, and Charlotte, 1, and husband Christopher.

“It was something to do and I want to bring my daughters outside in this beautiful weather and we haven’t been here so it’s something new,” she said.

Forgianni said the event was bittersweet as she recalled her father Ray Forgianni, Kenosha’s development director who died in 2020 and the founder of the original HarborMarket. She said, at first, she had reservations about the timing of the inaugural event.

“But, you know, it turned out fantastic,” she said. “It is very bittersweet for me, personally, because I lost my dad two and half years ago. But he’s here. I have no doubt about that. He’s here because this is the happy, fun, wonderful place where everyone wants to be that he had the vision to create 20 years ago in Kenosha and we are proud to bring it here to Pleasant Prairie.”