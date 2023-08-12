More than a thousand people turned out for a back-to-school health fair that Kenosha County Public Health and other partners hosted Thursday at Brass Community School.

The event included exhibitor booths with information about community resources, backpacks and hygiene kits for families in need, access to children’s vaccinations, Narcan training, and more.

According to Kenosha County Public Health, 664 backpacks were distributed, more than 500 children’s books were handed out, and dozens of Narcan trainings were conducted.

For more information about services offered by Kenosha County Public Health — including back-to-school vaccinations — visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/health.