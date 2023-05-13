Thousands from across the region visited Kenosha’s two large fresh markets Saturday as they opened for their outdoor seasons.

Downtown was filled with shoppers who visited the Kenosha HarborMarket, at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the museums, and the Kenosha Public Market, at 625 52nd St., in the municipal parking lot.

Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said the crowds are "wonderful."

"There is a palpable energy here on opening day. People are thrilled to be here. I cannot tell you how many people have told me they're so happy. There's a lot of smiling going on," Forgianni said. "We've been around for over 20 years, so we've had that opportunity to grow and expand and diversify and bring the best vendors in the region all to one location on a Saturday on Second Avenue."

Forgianni said over the course of the season HarborMarket will benefit over 150 small businesses and serve tens of thousands of customers.

"This is phenomenal for small business owners," Forgiani said. "For many of these people this is their primary income. What they're doing here, the sales they're making here are allowing them to buy their groceries, to pay their mortgages. They are so appreciative and I have conversations with vendors about that every week about how happy they are."

Jack Burns, of Milwaukee-based Ketchup Please, LLC, was busy selling organic, no-sugar added ketchup at the Kenosha HarborMarket.

"I would say we're a lot busier than expected and we already ran out of our Smooth Heat flavor," Burns said. "People are out. People are about. They're loving it."

Burns, who attended HarborMarket for the first time Saturday, said the market is easily one of the largest he's been to.

"This is great," Burns said. "I've been to a couple other markets in southeastern Wisconsin and I'd say it's one of the busiest and biggest," Burns said.

Laura Belsky, treasurer and board member of the Kenosha Public Market, said the season is off to a fantastic start for their vendors.

"It's been phenomenal," Belsky said. "It's been non-stop. We have so many people coming up from Illinois that haven't been up here before so I've been giving personal tours to everyone. They're thrilled with the variety of products we have."

Michael McTernan, president of the Kenosha Public Market, was pleased with the turnout Saturday.

"It's a great day," McTernan said. "It's a fantastic way to start the season."

Angela Kysely, of European larder Auntie G.G's Provisions from Fort Atkinson, was busy selling eggs, fresh herbs and pastries at the Kenosha Public Market.

"Everything is being sold today because we're so busy," Kysely said. "This is a fabulous community. We're always happy to be back here."

Samantha Jacquest, owner of Blue House Books, sold books out of her new bookmobile Downtown Saturday. "This is our very first official event with the Blue House bookmobile," Jacquest said. "It's so much fun being here. It's a great marketing tool."

Jacquest said she brought a "sprinkling" of books for people of all ages.

Meagan Livergood, of Gurnee, Ill., drove to Kenosha to visit the outdoor markets. Livergood purchased books, bubble wands and a purse.

"It's always great and we love coming up here," Livergood said. "Even on a cloudy day it's really fun to walk around a chat. You have people rocking their small businesses here."

Livergood said the 30-minute drive is worth it.

"We love Kenosha. It's beautiful," Livergood said. "It's really special. We don't have anything quite like this where you can just shop and stroll."