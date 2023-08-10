PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues its summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

The group Flood Brothers performs on Aug. 10.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

After today’s concert, the Rhythm on the Lake concert series will feature:

Aug. 17: Kojo

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.