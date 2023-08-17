PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series concludes its first summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., with a performance by the band Kojo, playing Caribbean music.

The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

Located on the west end of the park, with Paddock Lake as a visual backdrop, the band shell was built in part with funds raised by the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.

“We’re thankful to our sponsors for making this concert series possible, and to Old Settlers Oktoberfest and its supports for their many years of hard work to bring this bandshell to fruition,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.