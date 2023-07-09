Ashlee Rosko said she feels like “Merlin’s apprentice” after learning from Yano Harris, a tie-dye artist, for nearly five years.

In preparations to retire from tie-dying because arthritis in his hands prevents him from continuing, Harris, who has been tie-dying his entire life, taught Rosko, of Kenosha, all the tricks of his trade.

“Ashlee and I talk every day. I’m her teacher,” Harris said. “She’s still going to have issues with the tie-dye but we know the language now ... I can work her through any problem just over the telephone.”

After being hosted by Rosko for nearly five years making tie-dye together, Harris decided it was time for a new adventure since he’s 71 years old.

And what an adventure.

Harris is biking from Kenosha to Key West, Florida by New Year’s and then to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., by Memorial Day 2024. He’s calling his journey the “Wall to the Wall Tour: Small Town America.”

He will be displaying a 50-foot long by 9-feet high tapestry he and Rosko created together in 2019 in celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary and in tribute to the band “The Grateful Dead.”

Helping veterans

“He’s going to fly the tapestry there (at the Vietnam War Memorial) to honor all of those that weren’t able to dance through life in the way they should’ve been able to,” Rosko said. “It will also be a reminder that “War — what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.”

As he bikes across the country, Harris said people will eventually be able to pledge a certain amount of money for every mile he bikes to go towards helping homeless veterans. Although the details aren’t finalized, he said he’s working with people to get the fundraiser started “soon.”

“We have the life we have because of those young men, and they should not be homeless on the streets of America,” Harris said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do; we’re trying to raise some money for them.”

Harris will also be flying the tapestry at various sites across the United States as he bikes from city to city.

He kicked the tour off in Kenosha at the Simmons Island Beach House where they displayed the tapestry for a day in honor of plans to reopen the beach house.

“It makes me feel wonderful because I look around and I see the smiles on people’s faces (when he flies the tapestry), and right now we need more smiles on people’s faces in this country,” Harris said.

The tapestry

He originally wanted to create the 50-foot tapestry to celebrate 50 years of “music in the fields” in honor of Woodstock.

“He (Harris) ended up coming to me and saying, ‘Listen. I have this vision that I’ve been thinking about for some time; let’s call it my opus. With the 50th anniversary of Woodstock coming up, I want to make this 50-foot tapestry by 9-feet tall and I can’t do this alone,’” Rosko said.

At the time Harris asked her, Rosko said it felt “serendipitous” because she was undergoing invasive vocal surgery. She knew by taking on this project she would still be “part of the music” in case she couldn’t sing, teach or even talk again.

In all, Harris said it took the two of them about 400 hours in July of 2019 to complete the tapestry, which they finished in time to bring to the music festival at Bethel Woods in August.

“We danced the tapestry into the mud when (Carlos) Santana took the stage,” Harris said.

The tapestry incorporates all of the members of The Grateful Dead. Harris said the stellar faces represent Ron McKernan, Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir. The bears in the VW bus depict Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart as they’re “driving the bus just like the drums do in the music.”

Rosko and Harris consider themselves “Grateful Dead artists.” Because the band played at the first Woodstock, and since most of their art is in honor of The Grateful Dead, they wanted to incorporate the band into the 50-foot tapestry.

Tie-dye apprentice

Creating the tapestry was the start of Rosko’s nearly-five-year tie-dye apprenticeship.

After Harris left Rosko’s home, she said he officially “passed the torch” off to her as she graduated from her apprenticeship. She said it seemed like the right time for her to take over since she’s going into business with the Simmons Island Beach House to sell her tie-dye.

As exciting as the new chapter is for them, they also said it’s “bittersweet” because it meant saying goodbye to each other, for now.

“There’s no such thing as goodbye. We’ll all see each other again, whether it’s on this side of the rainbow or the other,” Rosko said.

Rosko is planning on flying with her 9-year-old son Johnny to Washington, D.C., to meet Harris on Memorial Day 2024.

Although Harris isn’t making any more tie-dye designs, he said Rosko’s designs are “just as good” as his. They will also be selling some of Harris’ older tie-dye designs to raise money for Johnny’s college tuition fund on their Facebook page “YanoDyesHappy” after July 19.

“I’m excited to be back on the road, but it was sad to see them go, Johnny the most. I miss the little guy,” Harris said.

Rosko will be posting updates on his bike journey on Facebook at YanoDyesHappy.