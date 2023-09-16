High flying kites, children’s games and activities and a picnic lunch will also be part of a free community event from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.

The seventh annual “Time to Fly Kite Fest,” will be sponsored by the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Parks Alliance, with support from community partners and Gift of Wings in Milwaukee.

Gift of Wings presents kite flying entertainment and demonstrations, with professional kite fliers who coordinate stunt kite routines with music. Scott Fisher of Gift of Wings also presents the “Outta Sight Kite Flight” with the City at Kennedy Park in June. “A Time to Fly Kite Fest” is a smaller version of that two-day kite festival.

The Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund will provide free kites to those who sign up to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash” at 12:45 p.m. People can bring their own kite, or get a kite at the festival to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash,” as everyone attempts to launch their kite at the same time.

The fun begins at 11:30 a.m., with a free lunch provided by the Kenosha Kingfish at the concession pavilion near 18th Avenue. Look for Culver’s custard after noon, donated by the Kenosha Culver’s on Sheridan Road.

The kite festival is the culmination of special activities and events this summer and fall overseen by the Kenosha Parks Alliance.

Community partners making the event possible through their support include: Kenosha Fiber City, the Kenosha Public Library, the Kenosha Public Museum, Kenosha YMCA, KTEC school, the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast and more.

Participating partners offer information, activities, crafts and games. Kids can enter a free raffle of bicycles donated by the Kenosha Professional Police Association.