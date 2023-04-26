Name: Jamari Dumas
School: Hillcrest School
Parents: Calvin Dumas and Jessica Hicks
Most memorable high school moment: Entering the SOAR program. The teachers gave me a second chance to be successful in school.
Most influential teacher: Tammy Wisnefski in Health: she made the health class fun and exciting.
School activities: Meals on Wheels
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my dog Dior; I like playing basketball; I am creative through drawing and art projects.
College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
People are also reading…
Intended major/field of study: Undecided
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring; Strong; Respectful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Wherever life takes me, I want to always lead by an example and be kind to people while making them smile and laugh. I also want to encourage everyone to try their best in whatever they want to accomplish in their life.