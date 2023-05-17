Name: Ja’Nya Parks

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Nya

Parents: Jimmie Parks and Nikki Waites

Most memorable high school moment: My track meets junior year. The environment was always refreshing! I got to run and while that can be a challenge at times, along with the weather, I got to interact with my peers and build greater bonds with my friends!

Most influential teacher: Scott Coey, Megan Winget, and Jennifer Sepanski in AP Human Geography and Sociology (Coey), AP U.S. History (Winget), and English (Sepanski); It would be a lie to say that only one teacher has influenced me my four years of high school. Mr. Coey, Mrs. Winget, and Mrs. Sepanski have been extremely formative presences in my life. They have driven me to learn more about the world, sparked my passions further, and have always been there for me—whether it be for simple conversation, laughs, or support.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, Poetry Club, student government

School athletics: Basketball, track

School offices held: Vice President of Academic Decathlon.

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll all four years of high school, academic letter, and varsity letters for track and basketball.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading, watching series/movies, and listening to music.

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Intended major/field of study: Political Science

Role model: My mom.

Three words that best describe my role model: Family-oriented. Generous. Admirable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After I obtain my bachelors degree, I hope to attend law school and become a civil rights attorney and help bring justice to those who need it most.