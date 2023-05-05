Name: Aaliyah Golden-Whitehead
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Mother: Deena Golden
Most memorable high school moment: AP chemistry labs with Mrs. Pfeiffer
Most influential teacher: Jacquelyn Guelich in 4th grade; Mrs. Guelich is the reason that I was able to be in the orchestra program. She instilled in me many life lessons that I cherish. She also developed my character in ways that I will always be grateful for.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, jazz band, orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, wind ensemble. chamber orchestra, pops band and orchestra, pit orchestra
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work as a pharmacy technician
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Botany
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard working, charismatic, and empathetic
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to open an apothecary that considers more than just the chemical medicine, but offers resources to how to improve the patients life through nature and natural processes.