Name: Aiden Cipolletti

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Cip

Parents: Andrew and Andrea Cipolletti

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable High School moment was when I scored my first touchdown of my senior year of football. I remember the entire crowd went absolutely crazy, my entire team was screaming and yelling and cheering for me, and my adrenaline was pumping like crazy. There is no other feeling that can come even close to this exact moment. It was one of the most unforgettable moments someone can experience in a lifetime.

Most influential teacher: Daryl Strait in English Class; Mr. Strait helped me with a lot during my junior and senior years of High School. I was really struggling with english during my junior year, and Mr. Strait swooped i’m a saved the day for me. Prior to Mr. Strait I didn’t like english class, but having Mr. Strait changed that for me. He showed me that he really cares about my education, and he has truly had a huge impact on my reading and writing skills throughout these last two years. Mr.Strait has also guided me through writing some of my most important scholarship essays during the process of applying for college scholarships.

School athletics: Football, track

Honors, letters or awards: Honor-Roll; Varsity Academic Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Carpentry; Dry walling

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Management

Role model: Andrew Cipolletti

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Wise, Approachable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an exceptionally great carpenter, and eventually own my own carpentry/construction business. I also want to be able to retire my parents before they reach the age of retirement as a thank you for everything they have done for me during my childhood. I would also like to give back to the city of Kenosha as a thank you for being so good to me during my life. I also want to be able to retire myself at an early age and have no debt for my entire life so that I will be able to live a happy and stress free life. I am a strong believer of accomplishing my goals, so I will be working my very hardest until every single one of my goals are accomplished.